Studycat recognized as 'Highly Commended' at Bett Awards 2026 for early years innovation

Studycat is "Highly Commended in Early Years Product & Services" category at prestigious Bett awards ceremony.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Studycat, a global leader in language learning apps for children, received "Highly Commended" recognition in the Early Years Product or Service category at the Bett Awards 2026. The prestigious awards program celebrates inspiring creativity and innovation in technology for education, with winners evaluated by EdTech industry leaders, advisors, and professionals.

The recognition highlights Studycat's groundbreaking VoicePlay™ technology, which transforms how young children practice speaking in language learning apps. This voice-activated innovation gives children the ability to develop speaking confidence through real-time feedback optimized for young voices and unique pronunciation patterns.

"This recognition validates what our team has worked towards: making effective language learning accessible to every child. VoicePlay™ represents our commitment to solving real challenges parents face in supporting their children's language development," says Mark Pemberton, CEO and Co-founder of Studycat.

VoicePlay™ sets new standards for speaking practice

VoicePlay™ introduces a unique suite of voice-activated learning games that encourage active verbal participation. It is currently available in the Studycat English and Studycat Spanish apps.

The Bett Awards published this assessment of Studycat:

"The advanced speech recognition engine [VoicePlay™] understands children's pronunciation patterns and offers personalized feedback on articulation and fluency. This scalable technology democratizes effective speaking practice, building authentic speaking confidence in children by overcoming shyness and fear of mistakes.

Crucially, Studycat prioritizes child privacy: all VoicePlay™ data is processed and stored exclusively on the user's device, setting a new standard for responsible EdTech.

With continuous new game additions, Studycat ensures engaging, curriculum-aligned content that drives genuine learning outcomes, transforming screen time into a meaningful step towards unlocking a child's confident future."



Looking ahead

This recognition from the Bett Awards validates Studycat's approach to making effective language learning accessible to young children worldwide. The company plans to expand VoicePlay™ technology across its language learning apps while developing new innovations that support early childhood education through research-backed methodology.



About Studycat

Studycat creates five kids language learning apps—Studycat English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese—designed to help children develop language skills through research-backed interactive learning games. With over 50,000 five-star reviews, parents trust our measurable learning outcomes on iOS and Android devices. The apps provide independent learning opportunities for children aged 2-8, making language education accessible through play-based methodology. Studycat is kidSAFE listed, ensuring a safe, ad-free learning environment.

For more information about Studycat's language learning solutions, visit https://studycat.com

