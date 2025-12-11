Studycat Wins Three Diamond Awards at 2025 LearnX Awards for Educational Excellence

LearnX Awards Triple Diamond Winner - Studycat Mark Pemberton at the LearnX awards gala dinner Studycat logo

Studycat is recognized for innovation, impact, and mobile app design at prestigious international EdTech awards ceremony.

HONG KONG, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Studycat, a leading provider of language learning apps for children, has been recognized with three Diamond awards at the 2025 LearnX Awards, held at a gala ceremony in Melbourne. The company received Diamond honors in three categories: EdTech Innovation, EdTech Learning Impact, and EdTech Mobile App.

The LearnX Awards represent one of the most rigorous independent evaluation processes in the educational technology sector. Established in 2007, LearnX is a professional awards program that recognizes excellence in HR, learning and development, educational technology, and talent development across the corporate, education, public, and not-for-profit sectors worldwide.

Applications are independently judged on merit using an unbiased scorecard method, with entries evaluated based on their unique context rather than in comparison to other submissions. This methodology ensures that only projects demonstrating exceptional clarity, scope, and impact receive recognition.

"These Diamond awards validate our commitment to creating educational technology that delivers measurable learning outcomes for children." said Mark Pemberton - Studycat CEO. "Our focus on research-backed interactive learning games and independent learning opportunities continues to help families worldwide support their children's language development."

Studycat's five language learning apps (Studycat English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese) serve families globally on iOS and Android devices. The apps use play-based methodology to help children develop language skills through educational games, with features designed to address real parent concerns about scheduling flexibility and learning effectiveness.

The LearnX Awards positively influence over 1.5 million talented individuals across various industries and countries. With thousands of applications reviewed annually, winning a LearnX Award represents a significant achievement in the educational technology sector.

Studycat creates five language learning apps (Studycat English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese), designed to help children develop language skills through research-backed interactive learning games. With over 50,000 five-star reviews, parents trust our science-backed learning methodology on iOS and Android devices.

