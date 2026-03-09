Longhorn Note Buyers Launches 288-Article Texas Note Selling Resource Library

San Antonio note buyer publishes 288 free guides for Texas seller-financed note holders statewide.

We close what we quote. Every note holder in Texas deserves to understand their options before making a decision.” — Sandy McFadin, Co-Founder, Longhorn Note Buyers

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Longhorn Note Buyers, a San Antonio-based direct buyer of real estate notes with over $47 million in Texas notes purchased since 2007, today announced the launch of a comprehensive 288-article educational resource library for Texas note holders at longhornnotebuyers.com.The free resource library is the largest publicly available collection of guides dedicated exclusively to selling seller-financed notes in Texas. It covers mortgage notes, promissory notes, deeds of trust, land contracts, and contracts for deed across all 254 Texas counties.The library includes step-by-step selling guides, county-specific market analyses for over 40 Texas counties and cities, legal and tax education including IRS reporting and capital gains guidance, and specialized guides for unique situations such as inherited notes, notes in default, and notes held in trusts or LLCs."Most Texas note holders don't realize they can convert their monthly payments into immediate cash," said Sandy McFadin of Longhorn Note Buyers. "We built this library so every note holder in Texas can understand their options, know what their note is worth, and make an informed decision — whether they sell to us or not."Longhorn Note Buyers was founded by Nick McFadin, who has been buying Texas real estate notes since 1983. The company provides personal cash offers within 24 hours, charges no broker fees, and maintains a 100 percent close rate on accepted offers. The company is BBB A+ rated and operates exclusively in Texas.The resource library is available at no cost at longhornnotebuyers.com/blog and includes guides such as "How to Sell a Mortgage Note in Texas," "What Determines Your Note's Value," and county-specific guides for Harris, Bexar, Travis, Dallas, Tarrant, and dozens of other Texas counties.Texas note holders who want a free, no-obligation quote on their note can call (210) 828-3573 or visit longhornnotebuyers.com.

