Rodrigo Blanco's TerraFunded Launches Bilingual Land Buyer Education Platform

Rodrigo Blanco's TerraFunded publishes Spanish-language legal guides for Texas land buyers — addressing 40% Hispanic customer base in 2026.

The buyers we serve aren't risky borrowers. They have the income and the discipline. What they didn't have was a legitimate path to ownership in the language they speak. We've built that path.” — Rodrigo Blanco, Founder of TerraFunded

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TerraFunded , the Texas land investment company founded in 2021 by entrepreneur Rodrigo Blanco , today announced the launch of a comprehensive bilingual buyer education platform on its website at terrafunded.com. The initiative responds to internal customer data showing that approximately 40 percent of TerraFunded's more than 350 buyers since founding identify as Hispanic or Latino — with a significant portion being first-generation United States landowners purchasing their first piece of American real estate.The new resources include detailed guides on Texas Property Code protections, Warranty Deed transaction structures, owner-financing economics, and the legal differences between legitimate seller-financed land transactions and predatory alternatives such as contracts for deed and rent-to-own arrangements. Every major guide is now published in both English and Spanish, with cross-linked translations and bilingual FAQs covering the most common buyer questions.The launch reflects a broader gap in the Texas rural land market. Most traditional banks decline land loans for self-employed buyers, recent immigrants without U.S. credit history, ITIN holders, and buyers with damaged or thin credit profiles — even when these buyers have the income and reserves to make payments comfortably. Owner financing, a century-old structure legal under Chapter 5 of the Texas Property Code, fills this gap by allowing the seller of the land to act as the lender, eliminating credit checks, income documentation, and citizenship requirements while still closing through a licensed Texas title company with a recorded Warranty Deed transferring full legal ownership to the buyer at closing."The buyers we serve aren't risky borrowers," said Rodrigo Blanco, founder of TerraFunded. "They're working families, contractors, immigrant entrepreneurs, and self-employed Americans who happen to have a paperwork profile that banks aren't built to evaluate. They have the income. They have the discipline. What they didn't have, until now, was a legitimate path to land ownership explained in the language they speak. We've built that path."Section 5.068 of the Texas Property Code requires sellers operating under executory contracts to provide all transaction documents in the buyer's primary language when negotiations are conducted in a language other than English — a protection particularly relevant for Hispanic buyers but inconsistently applied across the industry. TerraFunded extends this standard to every transaction, including those structured as Warranty Deed transfers, providing complete Spanish-language documentation, bilingual closing support through partner title companies, and ongoing customer service in both English and Spanish.TerraFunded operates as Portafolio Diversificado Alpha Limited Partnership, a Texas-registered entity headquartered in Dallas. Since its founding in 2021, the company has surpassed $15 million in cumulative Texas land sales, served more than 350 property buyers across the United States, and maintained active inventory across 8 to 15 Texas counties at any given time. Standard financing terms include a 5 percent minimum down payment, 10 percent fixed annual interest, 10/15/20-year amortization options, and no prepayment penalty. Average closing time is approximately one week, compared with 30 to 45 days for conventionally financed land purchases."Texas has one of the most transparent property records systems in the country and one of the strongest legal frameworks for owner financing," Blanco added. "What we're doing isn't novel. What's novel is making it fully accessible to buyers who've been left out of the conversation entirely. The next generation of American landowners speaks Spanish at home — and Texas law, properly applied, already protects them. Our job is to make sure they know it."The full bilingual resource library is available at terrafunded.com/blog (English) and terrafunded.com/es/blog (Spanish). Current Texas land inventory is at terrafunded.com/marketplace.About TerraFundedTerraFunded is a Texas-based land investment company offering owner-financed rural land directly to buyers across the United States. Founded in 2021 by entrepreneur Rodrigo Blanco and operating as Portafolio Diversificado Alpha Limited Partnership, TerraFunded specializes in 10-acre parcels across rural Texas counties. Standard seller-financed terms include 5 percent down, 10 percent fixed annual interest, no credit checks, and no income documentation. Every transaction closes through a licensed Texas title company and transfers ownership via Warranty Deed at closing, giving buyers full legal title from day one. As of April 2026, TerraFunded has surpassed $15 million in cumulative sales and served more than 350 families. Approximately 40 percent of buyers identify as Hispanic or Latino, and the company provides full bilingual (English-Spanish) documentation and customer support. Learn more at terrafunded.com.About Rodrigo BlancoRodrigo Blanco is the founder of TerraFunded, the Dallas-based Texas land investment company he established in 2021. He serves as the public-facing operator of the company and is personally accessible to prospective and active buyers. He shares insights on the Texas rural land market, owner-financing structures, and first-generation U.S. land ownership on Instagram at @esrodrigoblanco.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.