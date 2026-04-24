TerraFunded Surpasses $15M in Texas Land Sales, Serving 350+ U.S. Families

Dallas-based land company reports $15M in cumulative sales since 2021, offering Texas land ownership to families priced out of traditional bank financing.

The real estate system wasn't built for working families. We built TerraFunded to offer a legitimate alternative — real deeds, real title companies, real ownership — without the gatekeepers.” — Rodrigo Blanco

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TerraFunded , a Texas-based land investment company, announced today that it has surpassed $15 million in cumulative land sales and served more than 350 property buyers across the United States since its founding in 2021. The milestone underscores the growing demand for alternative paths to land ownership at a time when traditional bank financing remains out of reach for many American families.Founded in 2021 by Rodrigo Blanco, TerraFunded specializes in owner-financed Texas land , offering parcels primarily in the 10-acre range across more than a dozen Texas counties, including Lamar, Young, Grayson, and Hunt. Unlike conventional real estate transactions that require bank approval, credit checks, and significant down payments, TerraFunded operates on a seller-financing model with terms starting at just 5% down and fixed 10-year repayment plans at a 10% interest rate, with no prepayment penalties."When we started TerraFunded, our mission was simple: make real land ownership accessible to families who have been systematically locked out of the traditional real estate market," said Rodrigo Blanco, Founder of TerraFunded. "We believe land is the most honest asset a family can own — it doesn't disappear, it doesn't get recalled, and it doesn't depend on Wall Street. Every deed we record is proof that the American dream of owning land is still within reach."The company has seen particular traction among Hispanic and Latino families across the United States, a demographic often underserved by traditional lenders despite strong purchasing intent and financial stability. Approximately 40% of TerraFunded's buyers identify as Hispanic or Latino, many of them first-generation landowners building long-term wealth for their families through rural Texas property.Each transaction is processed through a licensed title company and recorded via Warranty Deed, ensuring legal title transfers directly to the buyer — a key differentiator from land contracts or rent-to-own schemes that often leave buyers without true ownership rights. The company reports an average closing time of approximately one week, compared to industry averages of 30 to 45 days for conventionally financed land purchases."Most of our buyers never thought they could own land until they found us," Blanco added. "They had the income. They had the discipline. What they didn't have was a bank willing to say yes. We built TerraFunded for them."TerraFunded's portfolio spans 8 to 15 active Texas counties at any given time, with properties ranging from fully unrestricted recreational tracts to subdivisions with road access, utilities, and development potential. The company works with licensed Texas title companies on every transaction and maintains a growing inventory of available parcels for buyers across all 50 states.With cumulative sales now exceeding $15 million and a customer base that continues to expand across the U.S., TerraFunded plans to further scale its Texas land portfolio in 2026, with new subdivision launches planned throughout the year. Prospective buyers can browse available properties, calculate financing terms, and contact the TerraFunded team directly at https://terrafunded.com About TerraFundedFounded in 2021 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, TerraFunded is a Texas land investment company that provides owner-financed land ownership opportunities to buyers across the United States. The company has completed more than 350 land transactions totaling over $15 million in cumulative sales, with every transaction processed through licensed Texas title companies. TerraFunded specializes in rural and recreational Texas land across 8 to 15 counties, with flexible financing terms, no credit checks, and direct Warranty Deed transfers.For more information, visit https://terrafunded.com Media Contact:Rodrigo BlancoFounder, TerraFundedrodrigo@terrafunded.com

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