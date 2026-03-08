GovCore Opens Oklahoma City Office to Strengthen Local Client Support

Regulatory technology company opens Oklahoma City office at Arvest Tower, deepening its commitment to delivering responsive, hands-on support.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GovCore Inc., a leading regulatory technology company serving government licensing boards and regulatory agencies across North America, today announced the opening of its Oklahoma City office at 201 Robert S. Kerr Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102, located within Arvest Tower in the heart of the Central Business District. The new office expands on GovCore's existing U.S. headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, and reflects the company's commitment to maintaining a direct, local presence in the states where its clients operate.

GovCore is fully dedicated to serving its agency partners. As those partnerships have grown, so has the need for consistent, accessible support that goes beyond remote service delivery. The Oklahoma City office ensures that GovCore's team is available locally to assist with onboarding, training, system optimization, and the day-to-day operational needs that arise when agencies rely on a platform to manage licensing at scale.

"Our agency partners in Oklahoma trust GovCore with their licensing operations, and that is not something we take lightly. Opening a local office is our way of showing that trust is returned. We want our agency partners to know that when they need us, we are right here, not across the country and not behind a ticket queue. This is what being a dependable technology partner looks like in practice."

Julian Cardarelli, Founder and CEO, GovCore Inc.

GovCore's platform is purpose-built for government licensing agencies, helping boards reduce processing times, eliminate administrative bottlenecks, and deliver a more consistent experience to the applicants and licensees who depend on them. With a local team in Oklahoma City, the company is positioned to provide the kind of direct, relationship-driven service that government agencies expect and deserve, while continuing to invest in the platform improvements that keep its clients ahead of evolving regulatory demands.

Founded by Julian Cardarelli, a 22-year veteran of the regulatory technology industry, GovCore brings deep domain expertise and a record of delivering mission-critical licensing platforms to public sector clients across North America. The new Oklahoma City office joins the company's U.S. headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, reinforcing a regional approach that puts proximity and responsiveness at the center of its service model.

About GovCore

GovCore Inc. is a leading regulatory technology company serving government licensing boards and regulatory agencies across North America. Founded by 22-year industry veteran Julian Cardarelli, the company provides modern, secure, and reliable licensing management solutions designed exclusively for government. GovCore is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, with offices in Oklahoma City and operations serving customers throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit getgovcore.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.