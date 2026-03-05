Regulatory technology leader opens U.S. headquarters at One Arizona Center

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GovCore Establishes U.S. Headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, Bringing Next-Generation Regulatory Technology Closer to the Agencies and Citizens It Serves

Regulatory technology leader opens Arizona headquarters at One Arizona Center, expanding its capacity to deliver efficient, citizen-focused licensing solutions to government agencies across the Southwest and beyond

GovCore Inc., a leading regulatory technology company serving government licensing boards and regulatory agencies across North America, today announced the official establishment of its U.S. headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. The company is now based at 101 E Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004, located within One Arizona Center in the heart of downtown Phoenix.

At the heart of GovCore's mission is a straightforward principle: when licensing agencies operate efficiently, citizens are better protected. Faster credentialing means qualified professionals reach communities sooner. Streamlined compliance reduces backlogs that delay public access to licensed services. And modern, transparent platforms give the public greater confidence that the agencies entrusted with their safety are functioning at the highest level. Phoenix provides an ideal base from which to advance that mission, given its growing role as a center for public sector innovation in the Southwest.

"Regulatory licensing exists for one reason: to protect the public. When agencies have the right technology, they can do that faster, more consistently, and with far less friction for the people they serve. Establishing our U.S. headquarters in Phoenix puts us closer to our clients and closer to the work, and we are committed to being a dependable, long-term partner to every agency we support."

Julian Cardarelli, Founder and CEO, GovCore Inc.

Alongside the new headquarters, GovCore has welcomed its first Arizona-based personnel, enabling direct, on-the-ground engagement with agencies and partners across the state. The company's platform is purpose-built to help licensing boards reduce processing times, eliminate administrative bottlenecks, and deliver a more consistent experience to the applicants and licensees who depend on them. The result is a regulatory environment where public protection is a tangible outcome citizens can see and trust.

Founded by Julian Cardarelli, a 22-year veteran of the regulatory technology industry, GovCore brings deep domain expertise and a record of delivering mission-critical licensing platforms to public sector clients across North America. The move to Phoenix reflects the company's long-term investment in serving the region and its commitment to building technology that puts citizen outcomes first.

About GovCore

GovCore Inc. is a leading regulatory technology company serving government licensing boards and regulatory agencies across North America. Founded by 22-year industry veteran Julian Cardarelli, the company provides modern, secure, and reliable licensing management solutions designed exclusively for government. GovCore is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona with operations serving customers throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit getgovcore.com.

