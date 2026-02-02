GovCore Announces Platform 2.0: The Next Generation of Government Licensing Technology

Major Release Introduces Advanced AI Capabilities as Government Agencies Across North America Embrace Modern Licensing Solutions

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GovCore Inc. today announced the release of GovCore Platform

2.0, a major evolution of its government licensing and regulatory compliance solution.

The release comes amid surging demand from regulatory agencies across the United

States and Canada seeking modern, reliable licensing technology built for the future.

GovCore has seen rapid adoption across North America, with state and provincial

regulatory boards choosing the platform for its unmatched performance, reliability, and

purpose-built design for government licensing. The company continues to expand its

footprint as agencies modernize their licensing operations and seek technology partners

committed to their long-term success.

"Regulation exists to protect the public," said Julian Cardarelli, Founder and CEO of

GovCore. "Every licensing board, every regulatory agency, exists because society

decided that certain activities require oversight to keep people safe. Doctors, nurses,

engineers, contractors — these professionals are licensed because their work directly

impacts public health and safety. I've dedicated my career to building technology that

helps regulators fulfill that sacred trust. Platform 2.0 represents our most significant step

forward yet."

Our Vision

GovCore believes in a future where government personnel have access to the best

tools available to get their work done — technology that empowers rather than

frustrates, that accelerates rather than obstructs, and that treats public servants as the

professionals they are. Platform 2.0 is a major step toward that future.

Challenging the Status Quo

GovCore is positioning itself as a direct alternative to the consolidation and stagnation

that has characterized the government technology sector.

"Let's be candid: regulatory technology has too often been treated as an afterthought —

basic, outdated, and underinvested," said Cardarelli. "The traditional model in

government technology has been one of consolidation: roll-ups of acquired vendors,

raising fees, reducing service levels, and keeping legacy platforms running decades

past their useful life. Government agencies deserve better. They deserve technology

that evolves with their needs, partners who invest in innovation, and vendors who see

them as missions to serve rather than revenue streams to optimize."

What's New in Platform 2.0

Advanced Artificial Intelligence: For leading agencies ready to embrace the future,

GovCore 2.0 introduces optional AI-powered capabilities built on Google's Gemini Pro

3.0. These features streamline application review, identify patterns requiring attention,

and dramatically reduce administrative burden. Critically, GovCore's AI is designed with

government requirements in mind: transparent, auditable, and always under human

oversight. Customer data is never used to train models — ever. AI assists — humans

decide.

Blazing Performance: Platform 2.0 delivers lightning-fast response times across all

operations, ensuring regulatory staff spend their time on mission-critical work rather

than waiting for technology to catch up. Built on Google Cloud Platform, GovCore is

engineered for exceptional reliability, security, and performance — even under the most

demanding conditions.

True Data Sovereignty: GovCore maintains complete data sovereignty with dedicated

infrastructure in the United States and Canada. Government data stays where it

belongs — within North American borders, protected by North American law, and

managed by a North American company that understands the unique requirements of

government agencies.

Technology with a Human Touch

Cardarelli, who has architected high-scale technology platforms serving tens of millions

of users over his career, emphasizes that GovCore's approach is fundamentally about

people, not just technology.

"For those who have known me over the years, they know I'm first and foremost a

software architect with a passion for building things," said Cardarelli. "But what I've

learned over two decades is that I'm deeply concerned for the wellbeing of others. At

GovCore, I've made a point of being a more human face of the company — really

working to build lasting one-on-one relationships with every agency we serve. As great

as our technology is, it's about the people we serve first. Great technology falls flat if no

one knows how to use it."

GovCore was founded by Cardarelli, a pioneer in government regulatory technology

who has spent 22 years building licensing platforms that transformed how regulatory

agencies operate across North America. GovCore represents a fresh approach — a

modern platform built on the hard-won lessons of over two decades at the forefront of

the industry, combined with the latest advances in cloud technology and artificial

intelligence.

"Government agencies deserve a technology partner who understands their mission,

who will be there for the long term, and who cares as deeply about public protection as

they do," Cardarelli continued. "With Platform 2.0, we're delivering on that promise with

technology that's genuinely new, genuinely fresh, and built specifically for the agencies

that protect the public every day. The response from the market has been remarkable."

Availability

GovCore Platform 2.0 is rolling out immediately. One of the benefits of subscription software is that upgrades are already included.

The company is actively partnering with government agencies across North America, with

dedicated migration support available for agencies ready to modernize their licensing technology.

"After 22 years in this space, I've never been more optimistic about what technology can

do to support regulators in their vital work," said Cardarelli. "Platform 2.0 is built on

decades of experience, driven by a genuine passion for public protection, and ready to

serve agencies that share our commitment to making the world a safer place. This is

just the beginning."

About GovCore

GovCore Inc. is a leading regulatory technology company serving government licensing

boards and regulatory agencies across North America. Founded by 22-year industry

veteran Julian Cardarelli, the company provides modern, secure, and reliable licensing

management solutions designed exclusively for government. GovCore is headquartered

in Wilmington, Delaware with operations serving customers throughout the United

States and Canada. For more information, visit getgovcore.com.

