Voglana Launches Modern Wall Clock Collection Blending Artisan Craft With Silent Precision

The premium wall clock brand introduces over 20 artisan-crafted designs with silent quartz movements, priced from $260, for US and UK customers.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voglana , a premium wall clock brand built around minimalist design and artisan craftsmanship, has launched its full modern wall clock collection for customers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The collection includes wall clocks, table clocks, floor clocks, pendulum pieces, and world time designs, each equipped with silent German-engineered quartz movements and finished by hand using carefully selected materials and clean geometric forms.The launch arrives during a period of measurable growth in the premium home decor sector. The global wall clock market reached 2.59 billion dollars in 2024 and is projected to grow at 5.4 percent annually through 2032, according to industry research firm 360iResearch. Within that broader category, premium-priced decorative items are expanding at 9.1 percent per year as consumers increasingly allocate larger shares of household budgets toward pieces that anchor a room rather than simply fill it.Voglana’s collection of decorative wall clocks spans more than 20 configurations with prices starting at 260 dollars. The Estilo series features open-frame silhouettes with interchangeable hand finishes in gold, silver, rose gold, and matte black, available in 60, 90, and 110 centimeter diameters. The Galileo Duo pairs a double-ring profile with gold accent hour markers that cast directional shadows as daylight shifts across a wall. The Serenity reinterprets the pendulum clock through a brushed gold dial suspended from a braided cord with a weighted brass counterbalance. Floor clock models extend the same design language vertically for larger living spaces. Across the range, outer frames are constructed from a high-performance composite engineered for both durability and low weight, allowing the brand to ship each piece in a compact, flat-pack format without compromising structural integrity. Internal movements are German-manufactured silent quartz mechanisms that produce zero audible ticking.The introduction aligns with a broader cultural pivot toward analog objects. Vinyl records outsold compact discs for the first time since 1987. Paper journal sales climbed 21 percent from 2020 through 2025. Board game revenue rose 28 percent over the same period. A handcrafted wall clock occupies a distinct place within this shift. Unlike most analog purchases, it functions simultaneously as a practical object and a permanent design element, one that restructures the visual weight of a room and invites occupants to look up from their screens.Design industry trends reinforce the positioning. The quiet luxury movement, now favored by nearly 70 percent of high-end consumers according to interior trade surveys, prizes fewer possessions with greater presence over conspicuous accumulation. Artisan-made goods have gained corresponding traction. Sixty-two percent of American adults purchase handcrafted products at least twice annually, and those buyers consistently pay a 20 to 25 percent premium over mass-produced equivalents. The global handicrafts market stood at 740 billion dollars in 2024, growing at 4.9 percent per year.“We designed each piece to bring a sense of calm into a room,” said Alex Berger, Founder and Managing Director of Voglana. “Screens demand constant attention. A well-crafted clock on the wall does the opposite. It gives a space its own quiet rhythm, and we wanted that feeling to carry through the entire experience, from opening the gift-ready packaging to placing the clock on the wall.”The full collection of premium wall clocks is available at https://voglana.com/ for customers in the United States and globally, and at https://voglana.co.uk/ for customers in the United Kingdom. Every order ships in a specially designed presentation box suitable for gifting, with a 30-day return policy and a two-year warranty covering all timepieces.About VoglanaVoglana is a premium wall clock brand crafting distinctive timepieces that transform living spaces into curated environments. Combining artisan craftsmanship with contemporary design, Voglana serves discerning customers across Europe, the UK, and North America. For more information, visit voglana.com.

