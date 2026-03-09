CAPPARELLI: FOREIGN POLICY IS PRIORITY

Dr. R. Cary Capparelli

Supports President Trump

PARK RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- R. Cary Capparelli , candidate for the United States Senate in the Republican primary, reiterated his position from the recent WIND 560 debate on February 26th where he declared foreign policy is the first priority of issues facing the nation.Capparelli added, “Foreign policy encompasses virtually every matter in question such as the economy, trade, energy, and military. As we can see, the later is of particular important at this time.”The candidate, who is an international businessman and university professor of geography, said he would be a reliable vote for the policies of President Trump. He mentioned the economy has steadily improved in the first year of the new Trump administration. And, he noted America’s ability to manage global defense initiatives to protect the United States and its interests.Capparelli has positioned himself as a ‘common-sense’ conservative in the upcoming Republican primary for the United States Senate representing Illinois. “If you care about America than you need to support President Trump’s agenda otherwise you are playing for the other side,” concluded Capparelli.FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:capparelli4senate@att.net

