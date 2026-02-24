CAPPARELLI PROPOSES: POSITION COLUMBUS STATUE ON FEDERAL PROPERTY

Dr. R. Cary Capparelli

CAN'T CHANGE HISTORY & CAN'T CHANGE FACTS

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s been over 533 years since Christopher Columbus , the Italian maritime explorer, discovered America when his three (3) ships landed on an island that is now part of the Bahamas. He made no less than three additional subsequent voyages to North America. Each journey required significant nautical skill and bravery.“Despite efforts from activists to destroy statues dedicated to Columbus, you can’t change history and you can’t change facts,” said R. Cary Capparelli , candidate in the Republican primary for United State Senator from Illinois. Capparelli added, “Christopher Columbus is highly respected in the Italian American community".A recent poll, held by the Chicago Park District, excluded Columbus for consideration to which monument should be erected at Arrigo Park where a Columbus statue stood for many years. In spite of the exclusion, Columbus won that canvass easily as a write-in. Frances Xavier Cabrini , the first American saint, was named to replace Columbus at that location.Capparelli suggested, if elected, he would work to place the original Columbus statue at a federal location in Chicago. Capparelli said, “The federal buildings on South Dearborn would be an excellent location to honor this hero of Italian Americans".It is further noted that President Trump is also considering to construct a statue to honor Columbus at the White House.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.