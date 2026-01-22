Illinois Senate Candidate Capparelli Announces All-Star Endorsements

List Includes Chicago-area Sport Super Stars

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional athletes and entertainers travel the nation and world giving them a strong perspective of the political landscape domestically and globally.An all-star lineup of professional athletes, headlined by former World Formula One Champion Mario Andretti, has come out to strongly endorse R. Cary Capparelli in the Republican primary for the United States Senate from Illinois. Andretti is also a four-time Indy-car champion and Indianapolis 500 winner.Other Indianapolis 500 winners endorsing Capparelli include Bobby Rahal, formerly of Glen Ellyn, and two-time winner Arie Luyendyk. They are joined by another Indy-driver and close friend Adrian Fernandez. Davy Jones, the winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans who has close ties to Chicago, also endorsed Capparelli.Two Olympic boxing champions who reside in the Chicago area, David Diaz and Andrew Golota support Capparelli for the U.S. Senate seat from Illinois. Diaz, a USA Olympian, is the former WBC Lightweight World Champion. Golota, who won a Bronze Medal in the 1988 Olympics, is a former WBA Fedelatin Heavyweight Champion.Also, two former Chicago Blackhawk players, Gene Ubriaco and Reid Simpson, enthusiastically approve of Capparelli’s candidacy. Ubriaco was also the head coach of the Chicago Wolves and Italian Olympic Team. Simpson was known as a reliable left wing enforcer. Both continue to live in the Chicago area.Capparelli concluded, “I am honored that these great sport super stars and good friends endorse me in this quest to set America on the ‘right’ track again

