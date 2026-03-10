Capital City Roofing Earns 2026 GAF Master Elite® Contractor Certification

Capital City Roofing | "Leadership in Roofing: Built on Integrity, Driven by Results" Capital City Roofing is a GAF Master Elite Roofing Contractor serving Alpharetta and the Greater Atlanta area. Master Elite status represents the highest level of certification awarded by GAF and recognizes contractors that meet strict standards. Capital City Roofing | "Excellence in Roofing, Powered by Innovation & Integrity"

Prestigious designation places the company among the top roofing contractors in North America

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital City Roofing has officially earned the 2026 GAF Master Elite® Contractor certification, a highly selective designation awarded by GAF, North America’s largest roofing manufacturer. The recognition reinforces the company’s commitment to quality craftsmanship, advanced roofing systems, and industry-leading customer protection.

The GAF Master Elite certification is awarded to a small percentage of roofing contractors who demonstrate exceptional standards in installation expertise, professional reputation, and ongoing training. Contractors who hold this designation are authorized to offer some of GAF’s strongest manufacturer-backed warranties on qualifying roofing systems.

Through this certification, Capital City Roofing can provide clients access to the GAF Golden Pledge® Limited Warranty, GAF Silver Pledge® Limited Warranty, and GAF System Plus Limited Warranty, offering enhanced protection and long-term performance assurance for residential roofing systems.

“This recognition reflects the operational standards and technical discipline our team applies to every project,” said Brad Strawbridge, Founder and CEO of Capital City Roofing. “Our goal has always been to deliver roofing systems that combine the best materials, the best installation practices, and the strongest manufacturer-backed protection available in the industry.”

Capital City Roofing continues to invest in manufacturer partnerships, technical training, and operational systems designed to elevate roofing performance standards across the Southeast.

About Capital City Roofing

Capital City Roofing is a family-owned, fully licensed, and certified roofing contractor serving North Atlanta and Greater Nashville, specializing in residential, multifamily, and commercial roofing systems. With elite credentials including GAF Certified Commercial Roofing Contractor, GAF Master Elite, GenFlex Commercial Roofing Systems and CertainTeed ShingleMaster PREMIER, the company delivers code-compliant storm restoration, luxury roof installations, and high-performance gutter systems backed by extended manufacturer warranties. Known for disciplined project execution, premium materials, and long-term asset protection strategies, Capital City Roofing partners with homeowners, property managers, and ownership groups to provide reliable, energy-efficient roofing solutions designed to safeguard property value.

For more information about Capital City Roofing, visit www.capitalcityroofing.net.

