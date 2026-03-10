Capital City Roofing Earns 2026 GAF Master Elite® Contractor Certification

Image of a multi-family apartment complex with a branded truck from Capital City Roofing located in Alpharetta, GA, with the tagline "Leadership in Roofing Built on Integrity." Also showing manufacturer certification badges from GAF for Commercial Certifi

Capital City Roofing | "Leadership in Roofing: Built on Integrity, Driven by Results"

Capital City Roofing is a GAF Master Elite Roofing Contractor, a designation held by a small percentage of roofing companies in North America. This certification reflects advanced training, professional installation standards, and the ability to offer enh

Capital City Roofing is a GAF Master Elite Roofing Contractor serving Alpharetta and the Greater Atlanta area. Master Elite status represents the highest level of certification awarded by GAF and recognizes contractors that meet strict standards.

This is a logo for Capital City Roofing in Alpharetta, GA

Capital City Roofing | "Excellence in Roofing, Powered by Innovation & Integrity"

Prestigious designation places the company among the top roofing contractors in North America

Our goal has always been to deliver roofing systems that combine the best materials, the best installation practices, and the strongest manufacturer-backed protection available in the industry.”
— Brad Strawbridge, Founder and CEO of Capital City Roofing

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital City Roofing has officially earned the 2026 GAF Master Elite® Contractor certification, a highly selective designation awarded by GAF, North America’s largest roofing manufacturer. The recognition reinforces the company’s commitment to quality craftsmanship, advanced roofing systems, and industry-leading customer protection.

The GAF Master Elite certification is awarded to a small percentage of roofing contractors who demonstrate exceptional standards in installation expertise, professional reputation, and ongoing training. Contractors who hold this designation are authorized to offer some of GAF’s strongest manufacturer-backed warranties on qualifying roofing systems.

Through this certification, Capital City Roofing can provide clients access to the GAF Golden Pledge® Limited Warranty, GAF Silver Pledge® Limited Warranty, and GAF System Plus Limited Warranty, offering enhanced protection and long-term performance assurance for residential roofing systems.

“This recognition reflects the operational standards and technical discipline our team applies to every project,” said Brad Strawbridge, Founder and CEO of Capital City Roofing. “Our goal has always been to deliver roofing systems that combine the best materials, the best installation practices, and the strongest manufacturer-backed protection available in the industry.”

Capital City Roofing continues to invest in manufacturer partnerships, technical training, and operational systems designed to elevate roofing performance standards across the Southeast.

About Capital City Roofing
Capital City Roofing is a family-owned, fully licensed, and certified roofing contractor serving North Atlanta and Greater Nashville, specializing in residential, multifamily, and commercial roofing systems. With elite credentials including GAF Certified Commercial Roofing Contractor, GAF Master Elite, GenFlex Commercial Roofing Systems and CertainTeed ShingleMaster PREMIER, the company delivers code-compliant storm restoration, luxury roof installations, and high-performance gutter systems backed by extended manufacturer warranties. Known for disciplined project execution, premium materials, and long-term asset protection strategies, Capital City Roofing partners with homeowners, property managers, and ownership groups to provide reliable, energy-efficient roofing solutions designed to safeguard property value.

For more information about Capital City Roofing, visit www.capitalcityroofing.net.

Brad Strawbridge
Capital City Roofing
+1 404-897-0337
info@capitalcityroofing.net
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Capital City Roofing Earns 2026 GAF Master Elite® Contractor Certification

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Brad Strawbridge
Capital City Roofing
+1 404-897-0337 info@capitalcityroofing.net
Company/Organization
Capital City Roofing
360 Winkler Dr Suite E
Alpharetta, Georgia, 30004
United States
+1 404-897-0337
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Capital City Roofing is a leading residential, multifamily, and commercial roofing company serving the Greater Atlanta area, Greater Nashville region, and surrounding communities. The company is recognized for delivering top-tier craftsmanship backed by advanced technology and a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, and integrity. Founded by industry veteran Brad Strawbridge, Capital City Roofing leverages more than a decade of national home-services and roofing leadership to create a modern, customer-centric roofing experience. Specializing in roof replacements, storm damage restoration, multi-family roofing, commercial roofing, and free inspections, Capital City Roofing holds elite manufacturer certifications including GAF Commercial Certified, GAF Master Elite, and CertainTeed ShingleMaster PREMIER. These designations place the company among the most trusted and highly qualified roofing contractors in the Southeast. Capital City Roofing integrates automation, AI-enhanced customer engagement, instant roof estimating, and transparent financing options to deliver a streamlined, high-quality experience for homeowners, property managers, and business owners. Within its first year, the company scaled to multi-million-dollar performance, reflecting its operational excellence and commitment to superior service. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia—with a growing presence in Nashville, Tennessee—Capital City Roofing continues to expand across the Southeast while maintaining deep involvement in local communities, charitable initiatives, and industry associations. The company’s mission remains consistent: to raise the standard of roofing through integrity-driven service and world-class innovation.

Capital City Roofing | The Best Roofing Company in North Atlanta & Nashville

More From This Author
Capital City Roofing Earns 2026 GAF Master Elite® Contractor Certification
Capital City Roofing Appoints Angeles Bernal as Executive Assistant to the CEO and PR Specialist
BuilderLync Appoints Brad Strawbridge as Chief Strategy Officer & Equity Partner
View All Stories From This Author