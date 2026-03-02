Capital City Roofing Appoints Angeles Bernal as Executive Assistant to the CEO and PR Specialist

This is Angeles Bernal who is the Executive Assistant to the CEO & Public Relations Specialist for Capital City Roofing in Alpharetta, GA

Strategic hire strengthens executive operations and public relations as Capital City Roofing accelerates growth across Georgia and the Southeast.

Angeles strengthens our executive office and ensures our message is clear, consistent, and aligned with our long-term vision.”
— Brad Strawbridge, Founder and CEO

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital City Roofing announces the appointment of Angeles Bernal as Executive Assistant and Public Relations Specialist, effective February 23, 2026. In this dual-capacity leadership support role, Bernal will oversee executive operations for Founder and CEO Brad Strawbridge while advancing the company’s public relations strategy, communications initiatives, and authority positioning efforts.

Bernal brings a strong background in public relations, executive coordination, communications strategy, and brand development. Her role is designed to enhance operational efficiency at the executive level while strengthening Capital City Roofing’s reputation as an innovative, systems-driven leader in the roofing and exterior restoration industry.

As Executive Assistant to the CEO, Bernal will manage high-level calendar coordination, strategic communications, and cross-functional leadership support. In her public relations capacity, she will lead media outreach, press initiatives, authority positioning, award submissions, event messaging, and structured communications aligned with the company’s long-term growth strategy.

“As we continue to scale, operational precision and strategic communication become even more critical,” said Brad Strawbridge, Founder and CEO of Capital City Roofing. “Angeles brings organization, professionalism, and a strong communications mindset that will strengthen our executive office and elevate how we tell our story in the marketplace.”

Bernal’s appointment reflects the company’s continued investment in executive infrastructure, brand development, and structured growth. By integrating leadership operations with strategic communications, Capital City Roofing reinforces its commitment to innovation, professionalism, and long-term industry influence.


About Capital City Roofing
Capital City Roofing is a family-owned, fully licensed, and certified roofing contractor serving North Atlanta and Greater Nashville, specializing in residential, multifamily, and commercial roofing systems. With elite credentials including GAF Certified Plus and CertainTeed SELECT ShingleMaster, the company delivers code-compliant storm restoration, luxury roof installations, and high-performance gutter systems backed by extended manufacturer warranties. Known for disciplined project execution, premium materials, and long-term asset protection strategies, Capital City Roofing partners with homeowners, property managers, and ownership groups to provide reliable, energy-efficient roofing solutions designed to safeguard property value.

For more information about Capital City Roofing, visit www.capitalcityroofing.net.

Angeles Bernal
Capital City Roofing
+1 404-897-0337
press@capitalcityroofing.net
About

Capital City Roofing is a leading residential and commercial roofing company serving the Greater Atlanta area, Greater Nashville region, and surrounding communities. Founded by industry veteran Brad Strawbridge, Capital City Roofing leverages more than a decade of national home-services and roofing leadership to create a modern, customer-centric roofing experience. The company holds elite manufacturer certifications including GAF Factory Certified Plus and CertainTeed SELECT ShingleMaster. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia—with a growing presence in Nashville, Tennessee—Capital City Roofing continues to expand across the Southeast.

