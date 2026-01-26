BuilderLync Appoints Brad Strawbridge as Chief Strategy Officer & Equity Partner

Brad Strawbridge | Chief Strategy Officer at BuilderLync | Founder & CEO at Capital City Roofing Built for Contractors. Powered by AI. Excellence in Roofing, Powered by Innovation & Integrity

Roofing industry veteran and founder of Capital City Roofing joins BuilderLync to drive strategic growth, innovation, and contractor success.

BuilderLync is building the operational backbone contractors need to scale with confidence, clarity, and control.” — Brad Strawbridge

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuilderLync, a contractor-focused technology platform built to modernize construction operations and drive scalable growth, today announced the appointment of Brad Strawbridge as Chief Strategy Officer.

Brad Strawbridge is the Founder and CEO of Capital City Roofing, a technology-enabled roofing company in Alpharetta, GA, serving the Greater Atlanta market. He brings more than a decade of executive leadership experience across home services, construction operations, and enterprise-scale process optimization. His background includes senior leadership roles at Lowe’s Companies, Inc., where he oversaw large-scale in-home services and operational performance across multiple markets.

Strawbridge is an active and engaged member of RT3 (Roofing Technology Think Tank) and the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA), where he collaborates with fellow contractors, manufacturers, and technology leaders on innovation, operational best practices, and the long-term advancement of the roofing and construction industries.

In his role as Chief Strategy Officer, Strawbridge will guide BuilderLync’s strategic direction, support go-to-market execution, strengthen contractor success frameworks, and help ensure the platform remains grounded in the real-world needs of modern contracting businesses.

“BuilderLync is being built by operators who understand the day-to-day realities of running a contracting business,” said Brad Strawbridge, Chief Strategy Officer at BuilderLync. “The platform is focused on removing operational friction, improving visibility, and helping contractors scale with confidence, clarity, and control.”

Strawbridge is widely recognized for leveraging automation, artificial intelligence, and systems-based leadership to drive rapid growth and exceptional customer experiences. Under his leadership, Capital City Roofing scaled to a multi-million-dollar operation within its first year by combining disciplined execution, technology adoption, and customer-first principles.

“Brad brings a rare combination of industry credibility, operator experience, and strategic discipline,” said Sean Richard, Founder & CEO of BuilderLync. “His perspective as an active contractor and industry leader makes him uniquely qualified to help BuilderLync deliver meaningful, practical value to contractors nationwide.”

BuilderLync is designed to serve as the operational backbone for growth-minded contractors, helping them streamline workflows, improve decision-making, and scale sustainably through integrated technology and data-driven insights.

As part of the strategic alignment, Capital City Roofing will formally adopt BuilderLync as its AI-driven operating system, serving as the platform’s flagship real-world case study. BuilderLync will power CCR’s core CRM workflows, automation, field operations, and AI-enabled decision support, providing continuous feedback to inform product development and contractor-focused innovation.

In parallel, Capital City Roofing will scale nationally using its licensing-based roofing platform model, with BuilderLync embedded as the foundational technology layer. This parallel growth strategy is designed to validate BuilderLync at scale while demonstrating how modern roofing organizations can expand efficiently through disciplined systems, automation, and centralized operational intelligence.

About BuilderLync

BuilderLync is a roofing-focused AI-driven CRM and operations platform designed to help contractors streamline workflows, manage field operations, improve sales performance, and scale efficiently. Built by industry professionals, BuilderLync combines CRM workflows, mobile field tools, automation, and AI-driven insights into a single, contractor-first platform grounded in real-world operational experience.

For more information, visit https://builderlync.com.

About Capital City Roofing

Capital City Roofing is a technology-forward roofing company specializing in retail roofing and operational excellence. Built on disciplined systems, automation, and customer-first processes, the company is redefining how modern roofing businesses grow and operate in a digital-first environment.

For more information, visit https://capitalcityroofing.net.

