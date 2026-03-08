Symphony Therapeutics to Present NanoM-Wafer™ Artificial Tear Film Ocular Insert

Symphony Logo

Details will be disclosed 11 March 2026 9 AM ET at 29th Annual TechConnect World Innovation Conference and Expo at Raleigh Convention Center, NC.

The NanoM-Wafer Artificial Tear Film Ocular Insert interlocks with underlying tissue, enhancing long-term residence time on the eye. This could translate into long term relief of dry eye symptoms.” — Shikha P. Barman PhD

BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Symphony Therapeutics , LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bedford, MA-based Integral BioSystems will present data on its flagship innovation, the NanoM-Wafer™ ocular insert, at the 2026 TechConnect World Innovation Conference and Expo.The NanoM-Wafer™ Artificial Tear Film Ocular Insert is currently designed to be placed under the lower eyelid space (conjunctival fornix). The product being presented is a form of the NanoM-Wafer insert containing a mixture of polymers, lipids and a hydration-enhancing excipient that interacts with cells to produce tear mucin, thereby replacing key components of the tear film in dry eye disease. The design of the wafer is such that the placement of the 200-micron dry wafer results in rapid hydration and transformation into a transparent, tissue-interlocking, tissue-conforming hydrogel that slowly dissolves on the ocular surface. The release of the hydrating excipient in question, resists further depletion of aqueous fluid and encourages the formation of a highly hydrated microenvironment. This product is being developed as a medical device to treat symptoms of dry eye, to be initially introduced in Europe, followed by other countries.The NanoM-Wafer Artificial Tear Film Insert can be thought of the next generation version of Lacrisert, an ocular insert that was commercialized as a slow dissolving insert to treat severe dry eye symptoms. The NanoM-Wafer Artificial Tear Film Insert takes it into a advanced level of sophistication, into biomimetics and considerations of tissue-biomaterial interactions. The tissue-interlocking and conformal characteristics of the NanoM-Wafer Artificial Tear Film enable high biocompatibility and retention at the site.The NanoM-Wafer Artificial Tear Film Insert is one of many ocular products in consideration, using this platform, from products from presbyopia, cystinosis and glaucoma. Prototypes of the product has been tested in rabbit eye models for safety and tolerability.Title: A Long-Lasting Lubricating Biomimetic Artificial Tear Film to Treat Dry Eye SymptomsAuthors: S.P. Barman, A. Bhardwaj, I. Guerrero, K. WardDate of presentation: Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 9 AM EST in Marriott University C, at Raleigh Convention Center.Symphony Therapeutics, LLC was founded in 2023, as a subsidiary of Integral BioSystems, a specialty drug delivery contract research firm focused on formulation and analytical development of both small molecule and biologics. Integral’s hybrid business model has enabled the development of its own proprietary innovations. In particular, scientific experts at Integral have conceptualized and designed both the OcuHeal™ and NanoM-Wafer™ technologies. Both technologies have been fully patented in 14 global jurisdictions, including Europe, US, Canada, India, China and Japan. Additionally, the evolving nature of the technologies have resulted in additional PCT applications. Symphony was founded to enable further development of Integral’s innovations. As part of its 2026 goals, Symphony plans to do an investor outreach in the following months to identify partners to develop the full extent of both delivery platforms.If interested in partnering with Symphony Therapeutics, please reach out to the business development team at info@integralbiosystems.com.

