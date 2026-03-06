Network with a VA recruiter at an upcoming event

Spring is on the horizon, and so is a rewarding career at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). This March, our recruiters are traveling the country to connect with potential candidates and share all there is to know about VA employment and working with our Veterans. Come network with a VA recruiter at one of the six events below.

Hope to see you there!

Association of Military Surgeons of the United States

Join the AMSUS annual meeting this March 2-5 in National Harbor, Md., for dynamic opportunity to engage in meaningful collaboration with your peers in federal health. Discover the latest superior practices in patient care and health administration, all while earning Continuing Education (CE) and Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits.

VA recruiters are eager to chat with qualified and compassionate health care providers. Be sure to stop by Booth #606 to learn more about what it’s like to work in the largest integrated health care system in the U.S.

Learn more and register online.

American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

This March 2-6, attend the AAOS 2026 annual meeting in New Orleans, La., to learn first-hand through interactive sessions, explore the latest technology in the Exhibit Hall and connect with colleagues who share your commitment to advancing patient care.

Visit Booth #3803 to chat with VA recruiters about how you can start a rewarding VA career journey.

Register online.

Uniformed Services Academy of Family Physicians

Gather, grow and go with USAFP in San Diego, Calif., this March 9-14. This event provides uniformed family physicians, family medicine residents and medical students an opportunity to earn over 40 credits of continuing, comprehensive medical education all within a 6-day period.

Check out Booth #60 to connect with a VA recruiter and learn more about finding your career fit within VA’s mission of service.

Register online for this exciting event.

American Academy of Dermatology

Take your dermatology expertise to new heights in Denver, Colo., this March 27-31 at the AAD annual meeting. Experience AAD’s gold-standard education, connect with your peers and explore opportunities that will elevate your practice.

While there, be sure to stop by Booth #4719 where VA recruiters are available to discuss VA’s culture of caring and innovation, and explore how you can join our mission.

Learn more and register online.

Join VA

Even if you’re unable to attend any of these exciting events, there are lots of ways to get more information about a rewarding VA career. Learn more and see the full lineup of events at VA Careers.