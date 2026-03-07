News

March 6, 2026

National Weights and Measures Week is observed annually from March 1 st through the 7 th and commemorates President John Adams signing the first U.S. weights and measures law on March 2, 1799. This week highlights the importance of fair and accurate measurements in everyday commerce. The work of the Division of Weights and Measures includes everything from grocery purchases to fuel sales and relies on knowledgeable inspectors with certified, accurate standards working daily to eliminating short weights, overcharges, and deceptive weighing practices. In Louisiana, LDAF inspectors examine tens of thousands of devices yearly to maintain equity and integrity in the marketplace. While most transactions go smoothly, hidden issues can arise in certain sales practices, especially with popular local products.

One area of concern involves all-you-can-eat restaurants or similar buffet-style eateries including hot pot and sushi restaurants. Many establishments use scales to weigh leftovers or to-go plates for billing in pay-by-weight setups. If these scales are not properly calibrated customers and businesses could face inaccurate charges and disputes over measured portions. By law, these scales must be registered and certified by LDAF prior to being placed into service. LDAF's Division of Weights and Measures oversees all commercial scales, large and small, to ensure they meet nationally established accuracy standards, protecting both sides from unintentional errors.

Another frequent issue occurs with seafood like crawfish, shrimp, and crabs, as well as nuts, acorns, and other agricultural products sold in bulk or pre-packaged. Louisiana law requires clear net contents labeling on bags or sacks of crawfish (e.g., in indelible ink or waterproof lettering). Violations can include underfilled packages, the use of inaccurate, uncertified scales, or deceptive labeling that implies local origin for imported goods. Recent enforcement action has targeted restaurants and retailers failing to disclose imported seafood origins, with hundreds cited for labeling issues. These rules safeguard Louisiana's local seafood heritage and prevent consumers from receiving less than is advertised.

Increasingly, sales of local agricultural products including nuts, seafood, produce, and other goods are taking place via social media platforms, like Facebook Marketplace and online marketplaces like eBay. These sellers must comply with the same standards as brick and mortar retailers in Louisiana. Primarily, all products sold by weight require accurate measurement on certified scales, proper packaging with accurate declarations of identity, responsibility and net weight, and no misleading claims. Informal or home-based sales can sometimes overlook these requirements, leading to short weights, inaccurate scales, or non-compliant labeling. The LDAF Division of Weights and Measures encourages buyers to verify a sellers compliance with these laws before completing any purchases, and to report any suspected issues to us.

During National Weights and Measures Week and throughout the year, we would like to remind consumers and businesses alike that accurate weights and measures practices build trust in Louisiana's markets. If you encounter a questionable scale, package, weighing practice, or online listing, contact LDAF's Division of Weights and Measures for inspection or guidance. Fair and equitable trade supports our farmers, fishermen, and communities, so let's all work to keep our measurements honest and transparent. For more information on LDAF’s services, visit ldaf.la.gov or check the latest edition of the Market Bulletin. Thanks for celebrating Weights and Measures Week with us!