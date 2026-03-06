Repeat wildfire offender convicted in Allen Parish

News

Press release

For immediate release: March 4, 2026

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) has announced the conviction of Timothy L. Caudle for causing a wildfire on September 9, 2025, along Cherry Winche Road in Allen Parish. LDAF investigators found that Caudle was burning debris without establishing proper containment lines and left the fire unattended, resulting in 2.87 acres of damage to a neighboring property.

Caudle pleaded guilty on November 5, 2025, and was ordered to pay a $250 fine, $240 in court costs, $232.50 in fire-suppression reimbursement, and to serve 20 days in jail, suspended.

This marks Caudle’s second conviction related to wildfires. On October 19, 2023, a fire that began on his property escaped due to inadequate fire lines, burning 323 acres of Rice Land Lumber Co.’s timber farm and causing over $300,000 in damage. He was convicted on November 18, 2024, fined, and placed on probation.

“LDAF reminds residents that outdoor burning must be conducted responsibly and in accordance with state regulations,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM. “Neglecting proper precautions can lead to criminal charges, financial penalties, and serious harm to Louisiana’s agricultural and forestry resources.”

The LDAF also urges the public to ensure all outdoor burning is properly contained and monitored to prevent wildfires and safeguard Louisiana’s timber resources.

For more information about safe burning practices, contact the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry or visit https://www.ldaf.la.gov/land/fire