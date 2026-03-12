Federal Emergency Management Agency designates 8 Parishes in Louisiana as natural disaster areas due to severe winter storm
March 12, 2026
Triggering Presidential Declaration M4900 Amendment 1
This Presidential disaster declaration allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.
Impacted Area : Louisiana
Triggering Disaster: Severe Winter Storm January 23, 2026, through January 27, 2026
Application Deadline : November 4, 2026
Primary Counties Eligible:
Louisiana: Bienville, De Soto, East Carroll, Franklin, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, and West Carroll
Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:
Arkansas: Ashley, Chicot, and Union
Louisiana: Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Tensas, Union, Webster, and Winn
Mississippi: Issaquena and Warren
Texas: Panola and Shelby
On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool , Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet , and Loan Assistance Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center .
FEMA offers different assistance programs for individual citizens, public groups including government agencies and private nonprofit organizations. To find the FEMA help you need following a disaster event, visit fema.gov/assistance .
