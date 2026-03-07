Boosting Local Economies

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Village of Cazenovia will receive $10 million in funding as the Central New York winner of the ninth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), and the Villages of Marcellus and Mexico will each receive $4.5 million as the Central New York winners of the fourth round of NY Forward. For Round 9 of the DRI and Round 4 of the NY Forward Program, each of the state's 10 economic development regions are being awarded $10 million from each program, to make for a total state commitment of $200 million in funding and investments to help communities boost their economies by transforming downtowns into vibrant neighborhoods. To date, total investments in the DRI and NY Forward have reached $1.4 billion.

“Our downtowns keep New York State alive, and we are making significant investments to transform them into vibrant communities for New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. "With the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward program, these future Main Streets across Central New York will see their plans come to life, increasing economic and housing diversity for their residents and businesses, offering a higher quality of life, and boosting their local economies. I look forward to seeing our investments in action.”

To receive funding from either the DRI or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program — an innovative policy created to recognize and reward municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential. Governor Hochul’s Pro-Housing Communities initiative allocates up to $750 million each year in discretionary funds for communities that pledge to increase their housing supply; to date, more than 400 communities across New York have been certified as Pro-Housing Communities.

Many of the projects funded through the DRI and NY Forward support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda. The DRI has invested in the creation of more than 5,000 units of housing — more than 2,000 of which (40%) are affordable or workforce housing. The programs committed $9 million to 12 projects that provide affordable or free childcare and childcare worker training. DRI and NY Forward have also invested in the creation of public parks, public art — such as murals and sculptures — and art, music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

To support the efforts to build more housing, Governor Hochul recently launched the new Housing Central New York Fund, a $150 million public-private financing initiative designed to accelerate housing production and keep costs down across Central New York as the region prepares for historic economic growth driven by Micron’s $100 billion investment in the region. Empire State Development (ESD) is seeding the revolving loan fund with $30 million, with an additional $120 million from a range of partners — including Micron, local financial institutions, and other funders — with the goal of supporting the development of at least 2,500 new workforce housing units over the fund’s initial seven-year term.

$10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award for Cazenovia

Nestled in the heart of Madison County, the Village of Cazenovia is a historic and picturesque community, known for its vibrant downtown, strong sense of place and exceptional quality of life. Anchored by the scenic Cazenovia Lake, the village blends natural beauty with a walkable downtown featuring small businesses and restaurants. In the process of building back after the closure of Cazenovia College in 2023, the Village aims to become a regional hub for economic activity, community gathering, cultural events and recreation. Drawing from extensive public input, Cazenovia has identified areas in downtown that, if addressed, would build upon the Village’s rich heritage and unique character while charting a forward-looking path that strengthens the village’s economic base, enhances livability and reinforces downtown as the heart of community life. Together, these initiatives will create a hub of living, working and recreation that will strengthen Cazenovia’s regional appeal and economic resilience. Cazenovia’s downtown, conveniently located near Syracuse, is poised to draw the next generation of families to live, work, and play in the area. An additional advantage for Cazenovia is the soon-to-be Micron facility, which will not only benefit the Central New York region but also the entire State of New York for years to come.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Marcellus

Embodying the magic of a storybook small town, the 0.64 square-mile Village of Marcellus embraces its timeless traditions (like Olde Home Days) while also welcoming new residents and visitors with open arms. Located off the Seneca Turnpike, this idyllic Onondaga County village features a central downtown filled with thriving small businesses, pedestrian-friendly infrastructure and second-to-none trout fishing known throughout the state. Without walking more than a mile, residents and visitors have access to a library, bookstore, daycare, bank, multiple hair salons, a physical therapist, a dentist and a wide variety of specialty restaurants, cafes and bars. The Village’s story of revitalization and adaptation to change began in the 1990s and will continue with the NY Forward funds, which will continue to improve walkability, preserve its historic character, expand green spaces and further support local businesses. This will create a domino effect and transform Marcellus into a hub of economic and population growth in Central New York.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Mexico

Situated along the banks of the Little Salmon River in Oswego County, the Village of Mexico’s downtown is a walkable, historically rich and community-focused hub poised for economic growth. From the iconic brick façade of Beck’s Hotel to the restored Starr Clark Tin Shop and the seasonal vibrancy of the downtown park, the downtown district tells a story of resilience and promise. Leveraging the NY Forward funding, the Village is strategically positioning itself as an attractive residential community for professionals and families drawn to the region by Micron’s major semiconductor investment. The Village aims to transform itself into a vibrant, dynamic area that seamlessly blends its rich history with modern vibrancy, marrying the charm of its historic architecture with the energy of its bustling streets lined with thriving local businesses, where every corner invites you to explore, connect and experience the essence of community.

The Village of Cazenovia joins Homer, Oswego, Cortland, Auburn, Fulton, Oneida, Syracuse, Pulaski, Aurora, Cayuga and Union Springs as winners of the DRI for Central New York, while the Villages of Marcellus and Mexico join Chittenango, Marathon, Phoenix, Moravia, Hamilton, Canastota and Brewerton as NY Forward winners for Central New York.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Once again, thanks to Governor Hochul, we are making huge investments in Central New York that will generate a ripple effect, fueling economic growth across the region and the entire state. The Villages of Cazenovia, Marcellus and Mexico will now bring each of their communities together to generate ideas for projects that build on their most precious downtown assets that will benefit residents and visitors alike. The Department of State is excited to work with these villages throughout the next phases, and we can’t wait to see how these future projects unfold in the coming years. Congratulations to these new DRI and NY Forward communities!”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “These community-driven investments through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward program will further fuel the economic engines needed to support local businesses, create new housing and foster growth in Cazenovia, Marcellus and Mexico. The transformational and inclusive plans will introduce new energy into the communities, supporting sustainable development in Central New York for residents and visitors alike.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Our State is committed to improving affordability and boosting local economies in Central New York and statewide. Today’s DRI and NY Forward awards to the Villages of Cazenovia, Marcellus and Mexico will strengthen neighborhoods and prepare the region for growth. These awards are an example of our Pro-Housing Communities Program at work, as housing and community investment go hand-in-hand. Thank you to Governor Hochul for this vital investment. We look forward to working with these communities as local projects advance."

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Revitalizing villages and cities across the state through clean, modern housing helps build healthier communities. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, NYSERDA is proud to work alongside our state partners to support the transformation of the villages of Cazenovia, Marcellus and Mexico through investments to improve the vibrancy of Central New York.”

Central New York Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Randy Wolken and Linda M. LeMura said, “The CNYREDC is incredibly proud to continue our support for the communities of Villages of Cazenovia, Marcellus and Mexico and their promising futures through Governor Hochul’s Downtown Revitalization and NY Forward Initiatives. These targeted, locally developed plans will benefit both residents and visitors alike, promoting economic growth and creating more vibrant downtowns where people will want to live, work, and play for generations to come.”

Assemblyman Al Stirpe said, “When Cazenovia College disappeared from the community, the village – and its small businesses – took a hard blow. With this $10 million investment from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the village of Cazenovia will continue to build itself back and strengthen its position as a hub of economic activity, waterfront recreation and vibrant residential life. I commend Governor Hochul and our local leaders for investing into the future of our towns and villages, building on what makes each of them special while simultaneously transforming their capacity for economic development for generations to come.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “Central New York is home to vibrant downtowns where people gather for dining, arts, and outdoor activities. With $4.5 million through the NY Forward program for Marcellus, this investment will improve walkability and expand green space, making downtown more welcoming while boosting local businesses. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for investing in public spaces that enrich our communities.”

Cazenovia Mayor Kurt Wheeler said, “The Village of Cazenovia is grateful to Governor Hochul and the Regional Economic Development Council for their support of this transformational opportunity. When we began the daunting challenge of redeveloping Cazenovia College over three years ago, we looked around for successful models across the northeast, and they were hard to find. The Downtown Revitalization Initiative will not only be instrumental in sparking prosperity for our community and region but will help us to create an exemplar for other college towns across the state who face similar challenges.”

Marcellus Mayor Chad A. Clark said, “One of the things I’ve learned as Mayor is that the strength of a community isn’t measured by the size of its budget – it’s measured by the dedication of the people who believe in it enough to build its future together.”

Mexico Mayor Terry E. Grimshaw said, “Receiving the New York Forward Downtown Revitalization Award is a tremendous honor, reflecting our village's dedication, vision, and the unwavering commitment of our entire community. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the state and to all who support us. Together, we will revitalize our downtown into a vibrant, thriving hub that will enrich the region for generations to come.”

Cazenovia, Marcellus and Mexico will now begin the process of developing a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize their downtowns. A Local Planning Committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders will lead the effort, supported by a team of private sector experts and state planners. The Strategic Investment Plan will guide the investment of DRI and NY Forward grant funds in revitalization projects that are poised for implementation, will advance the community’s vision for their downtown and that can leverage and expand upon the state's investment.

The Central New York Regional Economic Development Council conducted a thorough and competitive review process of proposals submitted from communities throughout the region and considered all criteria before recommending these communities as nominees.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through nine rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $1 billion to 99 communities across every region of the State. The Governor has proposed another $100 million for the program in her 2026-2027 Executive Budget.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through four rounds, the NY Forward program will have awarded a total of $340 million to 77 communities across every region of the State. The Governor has proposed another $100 million for the program in her 2026-2027 Executive Budget.