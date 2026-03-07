Gresham contractor fined $113,852 for repeatedly violating fall protection standard

The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) has fined a Gresham roofing contractor $113,852 for repeatedly failing to protect workers from fall hazards that could seriously injure or kill them.

The division cited New Exteriors LLC after an inspection of a jobsite in Lake Oswego where work was being done on the roof of a multistory house.

The company did not ensure that an employee – who was installing composite shingles – was protected against a potential fall, according to Oregon OSHA’s findings. The company failed to provide a fall protection system, exposing the employee to falling as much as 12 feet to the ground. New Exteriors violated an Oregon OSHA rule requiring employers to provide, install, and implement fall protection systems where employees are exposed to a hazard of falling 6 feet or more to a lower level.

This was the fourth time since May 2023 that New Exteriors violated fall protection requirements. Oregon OSHA rated the severity of the fourth-repeat violation as “death,” because the typical result of the hazard would be the death of an employee. The division issued a penalty of $113,852 for the fourth-repeat violation. Under Oregon OSHA’s rules, penalties multiply when employers commit repeat offenses. Oregon OSHA also issued an “other-than-serious” citation to the company for not documenting that an employee received training in fall protection systems. Under the Oregon Safe Employment Act, workers have a right to safe and healthy working conditions, and to raise concerns free of retaliation. The law requires employers to create and maintain safe and healthy workplaces. In the construction industry, falls are one of the leading causes of death.

“Working at heights is dangerous. That is why there are clear and effective safety standards in place to address the very real risk of a worker falling,” said Renée Stapleton, administrator for Oregon OSHA. “Any employer who directs employees to work at heights must account for fall hazards from the standpoint of prevention.”

Oregon OSHA’s enforcement program is rooted in prevention and requiring employers to correct violations. New Exteriors corrected the violations during the inspection.

Employers have 30 calendar days after receiving a citation to file an appeal. New Exteriors has filed an appeal of the citation.

Employers are encouraged to use free resources – available now from Oregon OSHA and involving no fault, no citations, and no penalties – for help protecting their employees:

Consultation services – Provides free help with safety and health programs, including how to control and eliminate hazards, and hands-on training

Technical staff – Helps employers understand requirements and how to apply them to their worksites

Oregon OSHA also offers free fall protection video training in English and Spanish, and key information for employers and workers.

