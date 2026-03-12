Governor Kotek Joins Call for Congress to Reclaim Authority on Tariffs

Salem, OR – Governor Kotek joined 18 other Governors in signing a letter urging Congress to take back its authority on tariffs.

From the letter:

“The Supreme Court has spoken, and now it is Congress’s turn to act. We urge you to seize this moment, work across party lines, and restore to the American people meaningful control over trade policy that affects their daily lives.”

Last week, Governor Kotek supported a new legal challenge led by Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield and a coalition of states pushing back against the latest round of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. The lawsuit argues the administration is unlawfully imposing sweeping tariffs that will drive up prices and hurt trade-dependent states like Oregon.

Oregon’s economy relies heavily on international trade, with local manufacturers, farmers, ports, and small businesses deeply connected to global markets. Governor Kotek has repeatedly warned that tariffs imposed without clear legal authority threaten to raise costs for working families while undermining Oregon businesses that depend on stable trade relationships.

Last year, the governor convened a roundtable with Oregon businesses, manufacturers, and exporters to discuss the impact of the administration’s initial tariffs. Participants described rising costs for materials, supply chain disruptions, and growing uncertainty about their ability to compete globally.

