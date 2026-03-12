The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality Releases the 2025 Wildfire Smoke Trends Report

STATEWIDE, Ore. – Today the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality released the 2025 Wildfire Trends Report, which measures how particulate matter from the 2025 wildfire season affected air quality across the state. Many of the large fires during the 2025 wildfire season (June 1-October 25) occurred far away from populated areas, resulting in a small number of days that registered as “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” or higher on the Air Quality Index for most of the state.



“The air quality effects from the 2025 wildfire season were minimal compared to the trends we’ve seen during the last 10 years,” explained Oregon DEQ Air Quality Administrator Ali Mirzakhalili. “It was a cooler and wetter summer, and the fires were not close to cities and towns where we have our air quality monitors. Nevertheless, the overall trend in the data during the past 10 years is clear in this report. Wildfire seasons have been starting earlier and lasting longer, causing more smoke-filled days for Oregonians to navigate. Furthermore, with the small amount of snow we’ve seen so far this winter, we need to be prepared for a 2026 wildfire season that realigns with these trends.”



The 2025 wildfire season stands out as a year with fewer days registering as unhealthy for sensitive groups on the air quality index across all parts of Oregon. Only two days hit this level in Bend, one in Klamath Falls, one in Medford and none in La Grande or Portland. None of these locations had any days with air quality that was higher than unhealthy for sensitive groups during the 2025 wildfire season.



Importantly, the long-term trend shows a significant increase in the number of days registering as unhealthy for sensitive groups or worse. In this report, we can compare data from two twelve-year cycles, 2000-2012, and 2013-2025 to investigate the longer-term trends occurring in the following parts of the state:



Bend: From 2013 to 2025, Bend recorded 101 days with AQI values at USG or worse, compared to six days from 2000-2012; more than a 1,500 percent increase compared to the previous 12 years.



Klamath Falls: From 2013 to 2025, Klamath Falls registered 153 days with AQI values that were USG or worse, compared with 33 days between 2000-2012; more than a 300 percent increase compared to the previous period.



Medford: From 2013 to 2025, Medford had 143 days with AQI values that were USG or worse, compared with 22 days between 2000-2012; more than a 500 percent increase compared to the previous period.



La Grande: From 2013 to 2025, La Grande had 35 days with AQI values that were USG or higher, compared with eight days between 2000-2012; more than a 300 percent increase compared to the previous period.



Portland: From 2013-2025, Portland registered 29 days with AQI values of USG or higher, compared with only three days on record before 2013; more than an 800 percent increase compared with the previous period.



DEQ issues wildfire smoke advisories when smoke will be unhealthy for sensitive groups for 24 hours or more, so people in Oregon can take actions to protect their health. Wildfire smoke emits a wide variety of pollutants. According to the Oregon Health Authority’s publication, Wildfire Smoke and Your Health, particulate matter may represent the greatest health concern since it can be inhaled deeply into the lungs and may reach the bloodstream. Volatile organic compounds can cause symptoms, such as watery eyes, respiratory tract irritation and headaches.



