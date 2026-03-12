Oregon Main Street recognized with Prosperity Award at the 2026 Oregon Governor’s Conference on Tourism

On Monday, March 9, 2026, the Oregon Tourism Commission (dba Travel Oregon) announced the recipients of the 2025 Oregon Travel and Tourism Industry Achievement Awards at the 2026 Oregon Governor’s Conference on Tourism at the Oregon Convention Center.

The Oregon Main Street Statewide Coordinating Program received the Oregon Prosperity Award. The Oregon Prosperity Award recognizes DMOs or businesses championing the value of tourism, whose vision and commitment help make Oregon's communities, tourism regions and state stronger visitor destinations, creating optimal economic impact.

Oregon Main Street Statewide Coordinating Program has offered a unifying model for community revitalization in 100+ towns statewide since 2008. Since then, Main Street’s tenets of promotion, organizational support, design and economic vitality with a historic preservation lens, have activated and reactivated communities of all sizes, in every county of Oregon. As of 2021, the work of the Oregon Main Street program and partner organizations have resulted in $134.6 million total economic impact while offering free technical services for local programs, revitalizing downtowns and awarding millions of dollars in grants to communities across the state.

Currently, there are over 100 communities in Oregon participating in the Oregon Main Street Network which includes the following tiers: Accredited Main Street, Designated Main Street, Affiliated Main Street, Rural Regional Main Street, and Connected Communities. There isn’t a fee to participate in the Oregon Main Street Network.

Oregon Main Street is a program of Oregon Heritage in Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

For more information on Oregon Main Street visit www.oregonmainstreet.org.