Latest Lottery Transfer to State Totals $9.57 Million
$705,000 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Claimed by Columbus Player
JACKSON, MISS. – Mississippi Lottery players continued to make an impact in February, generating a $9,567,838.20 transfer to the State of Mississippi. With this latest contribution, total transfers for Fiscal Year 2026 have climbed to $88,222,820.51.
With transfer funds crossing the $80 million threshold, all remaining fiscal year transfers will be directed to the Education Enhancement Fund (EEF) with the Mississippi Department of Education. With this transfer, the EEF has now received $8,222,820,51.
Total contributions to the state have now surpassed $780 million since Mississippi Lottery sales began. All figures are contingent upon the annual financial audit.
$705K Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Claimed
A ticket purchased March 3rd at Sprint Mart #4105 in Columbus matched all five numbers to win the Mississippi Match 5 estimated jackpot of $705,000. The winning player, a Columbus resident, came in the following day to claim the big six-figure prize. The jackpot then reset and has an estimated value of $54,000 for tonight’s drawing.
Mississippi Match 5 is drawn nightly. Tickets cost $2, with an optional $1 Multiplier add-on. More information about Mississippi Match 5 and other Mississippi Lottery draw games is available at mslottery.com or on the Mississippi Lottery Official app.
Jackpot Update
Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $496 million with an estimated cash value of $232.6 million. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $35 million with an estimated cash value of $16.5 million, while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $17.08 million with an estimated cash value of $8.03 million.
3.6.26
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.