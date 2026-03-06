Latest Lottery Transfer to State Totals $9.57 Million 

$705,000 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Claimed by Columbus Player

JACKSON, MISS. – Mississippi Lottery players continued to make an impact in February, generating a $9,567,838.20 transfer to the State of Mississippi. With this latest contribution, total transfers for Fiscal Year 2026 have climbed to $88,222,820.51.

With transfer funds crossing the $80 million threshold, all remaining fiscal year transfers will be directed to the Education Enhancement Fund (EEF) with the Mississippi Department of Education. With this transfer, the EEF has now received $8,222,820,51.

Total contributions to the state have now surpassed $780 million since Mississippi Lottery sales began. All figures are contingent upon the annual financial audit.

$705K Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Claimed

A ticket purchased March 3rd at Sprint Mart #4105 in Columbus matched all five numbers to win the Mississippi Match 5 estimated jackpot of $705,000. The winning player, a Columbus resident, came in the following day to claim the big six-figure prize. The jackpot then reset and has an estimated value of $54,000 for tonight’s drawing.

Mississippi Match 5 is drawn nightly. Tickets cost $2, with an optional $1 Multiplier add-on. More information about Mississippi Match 5 and other Mississippi Lottery draw games is available at mslottery.com or on the Mississippi Lottery Official app.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $496 million with an estimated cash value of $232.6 million. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $35 million with an estimated cash value of $16.5 million, while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $17.08 million with an estimated cash value of $8.03 million.

3.6.26