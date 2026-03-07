OSA Weekly Update - 3/6/2026

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

This Tuesday is Township Day, Minnesota’s best example of direct democracy. On March 10, townships will hold their annual meetings where residents vote on local levies, authorize key expenditures, elect leaders, decide on priorities, and if you’re lucky, set a gopher bounty. It’s the ultimate example of local control.

More Township Day resources are available on the Minnesota Association of Townships website.

2. Released: 2025 Revenue Thresholds for Audit Requirements

Cities - A city with a population over 2,500 must have an annual audit performed.

Cities with Combined Clerk/Treasurers - A city with a population of 2,500 or less and a combined clerk/treasurer must have an annual audit for 2025 if its annual revenue is more than $1,000,000. A city with a combined clerk/treasurer and annual revenue of $1,000,000 or less must have an Agreed-Upon Procedures engagement once every five years.

City Municipal Liquor Stores: Any city operating a municipal liquor store with 2025 total annual sales in excess of $750,000 shall submit to the state auditor audited financial statements produced in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles for the liquor store.

Towns - A town with a population over 2,500 and 2025 annual revenue of $1,283,000 or more must have an annual audit.

Towns with Combined Clerk/Treasurers - A town with a combined clerk/treasurer must have an annual audit for 2025 if its annual revenue was more than $1,000,000. A town with a combined clerk/treasurer and annual revenue of $1,000,000 or less must have an Agreed-Upon Procedures engagement once every five years.

Special Districts - A special district must have an annual audit for 2025 if its annual revenue was more than $1,000,000. A special district with annual revenue of $1,000,000 or less must have an Agreed-Upon Procedures engagement once every five years.

The OSA has developed minimum procedures and a reporting format for Agreed-Upon Procedures engagements of cities and towns that have combined the offices of clerk and treasurer, and special districts, with annual revenues less than the audit threshold. The minimum procedures and reporting format for Agreed-Upon Procedures engagements can be found on the OSA website.

3. Released: Relief Association Training Videos

New training videos are available that show how to complete each tab of the redesigned 2025 FIRE Form. The FIRE Form is the financial and investment reporting form that fire relief associations are required to annually complete and submit to the OSA. The form was redesigned this year to streamline and reduce data entry and for accessibility. To find the new videos, go to the Training Opportunities page of our website, scroll down to the “Pension Division” heading, and find the new videos under the “FIRE Form Series” heading. A short video walking through recent updates to relief association reporting forms is also available.

4. Released: 2023 City Finances Report

Last week, State Auditor Julie Blaha released the 2023 City Finances Report. The Report summarizes the current and long-term trends for city revenues, expenditures and debt. The Report and its underlying data are available on the OSA website.

The 2023 Minnesota city revenues and expenditures have been updated in the Comparison Tool. The Comparison Tool allows you to compare information for the same city for two different years, or to compare one city to another city.

5. Avoiding Pitfall: Petty Cash (Imprest) Funds – Part I