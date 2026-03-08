MEC Matome Chiloane on Ivory Park Maths educator arrest for learner rape allegations

Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, is deeply concerned following the arrest of a 37-year-old male Mathematics educator from Ivory Park Secondary School in Ivory Park for allegedly raping a Grade 12 girl learner from the school.

According to information at our disposal, it is alleged that the incident occurred in December 2025, when the learner was in Grade 11, with the learner’s mother formally reporting the matter to the school principal on 2 March 2026. Preliminary information further indicates that the alleged perpetrator had reportedly been offering additional private tutoring services to the learner outside official school hours at his place of residence, where the incident is alleged to have taken place.

It is alleged that the learner firstly made attempts of reporting the incident at the school after allegedly experiencing continued inappropriate behaviour from the educator at school.

The educator was arrested on Wednesday, 4 March 2026, in connection with the alleged rape. It is reported that the arrest followed attempts by the educator to evade authorities, as he had allegedly been absent from school earlier this week.

The department can confirm that, as of this morning, we have initiated our internal processes to attend to this serious allegation. The department will make certain that all due processes are followed in addressing the matter appropriately.

We are in contact with the family to offer therapeutic and counseling services to the affected learner and her parents during this difficult time.

“As the Department, we are deeply disturbed by these allegations against an educator who is entrusted with the care and development of our learners. Educators are entrusted with the responsibility of nurturing and guiding our learners and, within the schooling environment, they effectively serve as parents to the children placed under their care. They must therefore always contribute towards ensuring the safety, wellbeing and development of our learners at all times. While these remain allegations that must be tested through the appropriate legal processes, we take matters of this nature extremely seriously and will ensure that our internal processes are followed accordingly,” said MEC Chiloane.

Enquiries:

Department of Education’s Spokesperson

Steve Mabona

Cell: 072 574 3860

#GovZAUpdates