Western Cape Mobility hosts Motorcycle Road Safety Awareness Programme, 8 Mar

The Western Cape Mobility Department will host a Motorcycle Road Safety Awareness Programme this Sunday, 8 March, at Gene Louw Traffic College, Brackenfell.

The initiative follows a concerning increase in motorcycle-related incidents during the 2025/26 festive season. The programme aims to promote safer riding practices and encourage responsible road sharing between motorcyclists and other road users. Motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable on the road because they lack the physical protection of a vehicle and are often less visible to other motorists.

Various motorcycle clubs will be in attendance. The programme will feature a friendly competition where members’ skills will be tested in a challenge to crown the “Best Biker of the Day”. The event will also include an education and awareness presentation, practical demonstrations on the safe operation and maintenance of motorcycles, a mechanical session, eye screening and sight-safety education, as well as information on legal rights and compensation processes.

Media are invited to attend.

Event details

Date: Sunday, 8 March 2026

Time: 08:00-14:30

Venue: Gene Louw Traffic College, Brackenfell

Enquiries:

Head of Communication

Muneera Allie

Cell: 083 755 3213

E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

