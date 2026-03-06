Confience to Exhibit at Pittcon 2026, Showcasing myLIMS and Headlining Key Presentations

Lab technology innovator brings its flagship LIMS platform and expert-led sessions to the world's premier science conference, March 9–11 in San Antonio, Texas.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Confience , a leading innovator in the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) space, is proud to announce its participation as an exhibitor at Pittcon 2026 at Booth #1224. Pittcon is the world's premier annual conference and exposition on laboratory science, taking place March 9–11, 2026 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.At the center of Confience's Pittcon presence is myLIMS — the company's flagship platform purpose-built to help laboratories eliminate manual and tedious work so their lab operates with the speed and precision they require, connect lab systems and processes to deliver consistent results with complete confidence, and gain complete traceability with access to trustworthy data to always be ready for audits, decisions, and expansion. Beyond the exhibit floor, Confience will headline an exclusive LIMS workshop and two featured oral presentations designed to give laboratory professionals actionable strategies for LIMS assessment, selection, and implementation.Technical Program HighlightsWorkshop — Monday, March 101:30 PM – 3:00 PM | Room 006C"LIMS Success Roadmap: A Comprehensive Guide to Assessment, Evaluation, and Implementation"Speakers: Michael Jones & Rossy HernandezThis 90-minute workshop is a flagship opportunity for laboratory professionals seeking a comprehensive, practical framework for evaluating and implementing a LIMS. Attendees will learn how a modern LIMS — intuitive to configure, practical to maintain, and built to scale as your lab evolves — drives efficiency, data integrity, regulatory compliance, and overall lab performance.Oral Presentations — Tuesday, March 11Room 302C | Back-to-Back Sessions9:10 AM – 9:30 AM | "Navigating LIMS Selection — Strategies for Informed Decision-Making"Speaker: Rossy Hernandez9:40 AM – 10:00 AM | "The Power of AI and ML in Modern LIMS"Speaker: Michael JonesSpotlight: myLIMSmyLIMS is Confience's flagship LIMS platform, engineered to empower laboratory and quality managers with the tools they need to accurately gather, analyze, and report data — all within an intuitive, compliance-ready environment. Designed for labs of all sizes across manufacturing, food & beverage, chemical, environmental, and mining industries, myLIMS delivers:Eliminate manual and tedious work so your lab operates with the speed and precision you require — automated workflows that reduce data entry errors, rework, and information bottlenecks.Connect your lab systems and processes to deliver consistent results with complete confidence — standardized workflows and integrated data reduce variability and strengthen operational control.Gain complete traceability with access to trustworthy data to always be ready for audits, decisions, and expansion — defensible, audit-ready data that reduces compliance risk and enables scalable growth.What sets myLIMS apart is a platform that is intuitive to configure, practical to maintain, and built to scale as your lab evolves — backed by a pricing model that is everything your lab needs for one transparent, predictable price — simple to buy, simple to budget, simple to trust. Confience delivers a platform that evolves with you — guided by teams who understand your science.Visit the Confience team at Booth #1224 for a live demonstration of myLIMS, or learn more at www.confience.io/mylims

