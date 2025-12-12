myLIMS Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Strengthening Its Position as a Secure and Enterprise-Ready LIMS Platform
Confience announced today that myLIMS, its next-generation Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), has officially achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification.
This certification validates that myLIMS adheres to rigorous international requirements for protecting sensitive laboratory data across processes, technology, and organizational controls. The achievement underscores Confience’s commitment to delivering a secure, resilient, and compliant platform for laboratories operating in highly regulated and data-intensive environments.
“Achieving ISO 27001 marks an important milestone for myLIMS and for every customer who relies on us to protect their critical data,” said Jamey Miller, EVP of Product and R&D at Confience. “This certification demonstrates that the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of our customers’ information remain core to the myLIMS platform.”
What ISO 27001 Means for myLIMS Customers:
Validated information security controls across infrastructure and operations
Stronger protection of sensitive laboratory records, results, and workflows
Lower operational and compliance risk, especially for regulated industries
Higher reliability through globally recognized best practices
Confidence that myLIMS meets international security benchmarks
myLIMS is widely used across industries such as water and wastewater, food and beverage, environmental testing, manufacturing, service labs, and more industries where accuracy, data integrity, and confidentiality are critical.
“Our customers depend on myLIMS to run their labs with consistency, clarity, and control,” added Jamey. “Achieving ISO 27001 is a testament to the trust they place in us and our commitment to exceeding their expectations.”
About myLIMS
myLIMS is a modern Laboratory Information Management System designed to simplify complex workflows, improve data integrity, accelerate turnaround times, and help laboratories operate with confidence. Built with flexibility, scalability, and embedded best practices, myLIMS empowers labs to work smarter and adapt quickly to evolving operational demands.
About Confience
Confience builds digital solutions for laboratories that need to modernize, streamline, and make better use of their operational data. Through platforms like myLIMS, Confience enables labs to achieve greater efficiency, accuracy, and visibility in every step of their testing process.
