Confience Acquires Labsoft, Uniting Two Purpose-Built Teams to Create a Global LIMS Leader

Confience acquires Labsoft, a prominent LIMS provider in LATAM, bringing together two industry leaders with a shared vision and a relentless drive to lead.

We’re combining two high-performing organizations with shared values, complementary strengths, and a unified ambition: to build the global leader in LIMS.” — Seth Peck

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move to reshape the global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market, Confience has acquired Labsoft , a prominent LIMS provider in Latin America, bringing together two industry leaders with a shared vision, complementary technologies, and a relentless drive to lead. Labsoft brings several advanced product capabilities, and Confience will leverage the technology of both companies to deliver a modern, market leading SaaS LIMS solution. The combined company will operate under the Confience brand going forward.The combination of Confience and Labsoft forms a tech-forward entity poised to accelerate its global reach and redefine the standards for laboratory data management. “This is a transformational moment,” said Patrick Quinlan, CEO of Confience. “With Labsoft, we gain not only a world-class product that’s ahead of its time, but also a passionate, high-performance team that shares our mission. The opportunities in product innovation, service delivery that delivers value to our customers faster, and global expansion are massive—and we’re ready to seize them.”Together, Confience and Labsoft will immediately begin integrating operations. Labsoft’s proven ability to deliver high impact SaaS implementations—often cutting industry norm deployment timelines by up to 50%—will accelerate the combined company’s ability to scale and serve customers worldwide. As customers realize value from their LIMS deployment more quickly, they can then maintain complete data integrity throughout the entire sample lifecycle workflow, empowering their lab and their customers to make precise, data-driven decisions.“This combination supercharges our journey,” said Artur Martins, CEO of Labsoft. “Our vision has always been to become the world’s leading LIMS provider. With Confience and STG , that vision can become a reality—faster than we ever imagined. We’re not just accelerating growth; we’re building something truly global.”Founded in Brazil, Labsoft has dominated the Latin American LIMS market with its advanced myLIMS platform, intuitive user experience, and customer-focused innovation. Confience brings deep expertise in global delivery and a proven leadership team that has scaled successful SaaS businesses globally.“This is the right move at the right time,” said Seth Peck, Principal at STG. “We’re combining two high-performing organizations with shared values, complementary strengths, and a unified ambition: to build the global leader in LIMS.”The combined entity will continue to invest in innovation, AI-driven enhancements, and global expansion—delivering unmatched value to customers in the food & beverage, chemical, manufacturing, mining, environmental and water sectors.About ConfienceDriven by the mission to provide automated lab management and data on which their customers can act to build trusted products and a thriving planet, Confience offers LIMS solutions that empower laboratory and quality managers to accurately gather, analyze, and report data, work efficiently and intuitively, meet compliance goals, and exceed business objectives. To learn more about Confience, please visit https://www.confience.io/ About STGSTG is a private equity partner to market leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings experience, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market winning portfolio companies, STG creates sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world class management teams. STG’s expansive portfolio consists of more than 50 global companies. For more information, please visit https://stg.com/ Thank you for your attention to this pivotal development in laboratory management.

