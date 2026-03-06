Maine DOE Update – March 6, 2026

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Maine School Transportation Safety Commission Now Accepting Public Comment

The work of the Maine School Transportation Safety Commission is officially underway following the first meeting of the Commission on Friday, February 27, 2026. | More

Maine DOE Seeks Peer Reviewers for 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant Applications

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is now accepting applications from individuals interested in learning more about the competitive grant process. Selected applicants will be trained to serve as peer reviewers who assist the Maine DOE in reviewing, assessing, and scoring competitive grant proposals for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) program. | More

Maine DOE Launches the Seal of Climate Literacy High School Diploma Endorsement

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to announce the Maine Seal of Climate Literacy! This high school diploma endorsement prepares and empowers students with environmental literacy, traditional ecological knowledge, and green workforce skills to rise to the challenge of climate change for the future of Maine’s communities, workforce, and natural environment. | More

Annual Education Gala Celebrates Maine State and County Teachers of the Year

On the evening of February 28, 2026, leaders from across Maine’s education community gathered at the Samoset Resort in Rockport to celebrate the dedication and impact of exceptional educators statewide. The 12th annual Education Gala honored Maine’s 2025 County Teachers of the Year, bringing together their families, colleagues, school and district administrators, community partners, state leaders, and corporate sponsors for an evening of recognition and gratitude. | More

Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) Assessments Now Available Through Maine School Safety Center

Since 2022, Maine has invested a historic $7.1 million to expand Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) programming throughout the state. ELOs provide schools with opportunities to create meaningful connections with employers statewide. In turn, they help young people better understand career opportunities and acquire valuable foundational career skills, including initiative, adaptability, problem-solving, teamwork, and communication. | More

Resources and Guidance for Developing a School-Based Condom Availability Program

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is sharing resources and guidance to support school administrative units (SAUs) that are interested in establishing a school-based condom availability program. | More

Reminder: Later Secondary School Start Time Planning Grant; Now Live in Vendor Self-Service (VSS)

SAUs may access the Request for Applications (RFA) through the State of Maine’s Vendor Self-Service System (VSS). All applications and questions related to this RFA must be submitted through VSS. The Maine DOE strongly encourages SAUs to confirm that they can access VSS well in advance of the application deadline of March 30, 2026. (Please refer to this priority notice for additional information and training materials related to VSS.) | More

Deadline Extended for T-Shirt Design to Represent the 2026 MLTI Student Conference – ‘Full STEAM Ahead’

The Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI), an initiative of the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning, is excited to announce a T-shirt design competition for the 23rd annual MLTI Student Conference, to be held on May 21, 2026. The conference theme this year is “Full STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) Ahead.” | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

STEM Night at Mt. Ararat High School Showcases the Power of Community Outreach and Extended Learning Opportunities

Community outreach and extended learning coordinators wear many hats inside a school. This role often sits at the intersection of academics, career readiness, partnerships, and student support, connecting what happens inside the building to real-world opportunities outside of it. | More

Building the Skilled Workforce: Women in the Trades from High School to Adult Education

In Maine, women from high school to adulthood are charting their paths into the state’s skilled trades workforce. By participating in hands-on experiences through career and technical education (CTE), Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO), and adult education, these students are mastering equipment, learning industry standards, and engaging in real-world problem-solving, gaining practical experience and marketable skills aligned with high-demand industries. | More

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Learning Tours in Brewer and Kennebunk to Highlight Student-Centered Programming in Action

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) will facilitate two Innovative Research and Design (IR&D) Learning Tours this spring—one at RSU 21 (Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, and Arundel) on April 7, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and one at Brewer High School on April 28, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Educators interested in participating in either tour are encouraged to register to attend. | More

Roundtable Workshop on March 18 for School Leaders, Staff, and Educators: Building a Sustainable Future for Maine Schools

On Wednesday, March 18, 2026, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Green Schools Program, in partnership with Solen Works and Northeastern’s Roux Institute ClimateTech Incubator, will host a “Building a Sustainable Future for Maine Schools” roundtable workshop. The purpose of this workshop is to co-develop a practical, customizable Sustainability Action Plan template for Maine school administrative units (SAUs). | More

Reminder: Register for the Second Annual Maine Inclusive Education Conference on April 8

Registration is now open for the second annual Maine Inclusive Education Conference, scheduled for Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at the Augusta Civic Center. | More

Registration Open for the 2026 Spring Alternative Education Association Conference

The Alternative Education Association (AEA) of Maine has announced that its spring conference will be held on Friday, March 27, 2026, at Colby College in Waterville from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the theme “Building Resilience for All.” | More

Maine Science Teachers Association to Host “Science for All” Conference on May 1 and 2

The Maine Science Teachers Association will host its biannual conference, “Science for All,” the weekend of May 1 and 2, 2026, bringing together science educators from across the state for collaboration, professional learning, and inspiration. | More

Career/Project Opportunities:

