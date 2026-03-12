Nominations Open for 2026-2027 Maine School Nurse of the Year

Nominations are open for the 2026-2027 Maine School Nurse of the Year award, an annual recognition through the Maine Association of School Nurses (MASN). The application deadline is April 17, 2026.

This award recognizes an outstanding school nurse for their contributions to the school and community they serve. Nominees must demonstrate leadership in six areas of practice: care provision, program management, health education, professional development, community involvement, and research.

The selected individual will receive a $500 cash award and be recognized at the School Nurse Summer Institute in July.

To nominate someone for Maine School Nurse of the Year, please compile a nomination packet, including:

A completed nomination form (found on the MASN website linked below)

Three to five reference letters, with at least one from an administrator

The curriculum vitae/resume of the nominee

A written report addressing the aforementioned six areas of practice

Nomination packets must be submitted by April 17, 2026, to Maine School Nurse of the Year Coordinator Erin Taylor. Please either send your nomination packet via email to etaylor@capeelizabethschools.org or email Taylor to request thebest mailing address for submission of a physical packet. You may also contact Taylor with any additional questions.

If you know a school nurse who inspires you with their dedication to the school community, please consider nominating them for this prestigious award! Visit the MASN website to learn more.