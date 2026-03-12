Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,726 in the last 365 days.

Nominations Open for 2026-2027 Maine School Nurse of the Year

Nominations are open for the 2026-2027 Maine School Nurse of the Year award, an annual recognition through the Maine Association of School Nurses (MASN). The application deadline is April 17, 2026.

This award recognizes an outstanding school nurse for their contributions to the school and community they serve. Nominees must demonstrate leadership in six areas of practice: care provision, program management, health education, professional development, community involvement, and research.

The selected individual will receive a $500 cash award and be recognized at the School Nurse Summer Institute in July.

To nominate someone for Maine School Nurse of the Year, please compile a nomination packet, including:

  • A completed nomination form (found on the MASN website linked below)
  • Three to five reference letters, with at least one from an administrator
  • The curriculum vitae/resume of the nominee
  • A written report addressing the aforementioned six areas of practice

Nomination packets must be submitted by April 17, 2026, to Maine School Nurse of the Year Coordinator Erin Taylor. Please either send your nomination packet via email to etaylor@capeelizabethschools.org or email Taylor to request thebest mailing address for submission of a physical packet. You may also contact Taylor with any additional questions.

If you know a school nurse who inspires you with their dedication to the school community, please consider nominating them for this prestigious award! Visit the MASN website to learn more.

Related

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nominations Open for 2026-2027 Maine School Nurse of the Year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.