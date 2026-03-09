DrFirst Releases Next-Generation RxInform, Driving 30% More Patient Interactions for Medication Adherence

DrFirst Logo

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DrFirst has released the next version of RxInform, its real-time prescription engagement platform, which increased patient interactions by 30% and achieved a 98% satisfaction rate in testing with more than two million of its users. The upgraded interface replaces static content with a guided, intuitive experience that responds dynamically to each individual’s choices. DrFirst tested the new design against the previous version in a phased rollout before release.The platform, which earns an 88% engagement rate, helps providers meet CMS quality metrics by improving medication adherence that reduces costly hospital readmissions. Because these messages arrive on behalf of the prescriber, they strengthen the provider-patient relationship by extending the clinical visit beyond the point of care.Medication non-adherence remains one of healthcare’s most persistent and costly challenges. Up to 25% of patients never start their prescribed therapy, and up to half stop taking medications as directed. The consequences extend beyond health outcomes: missed CMS quality metrics for readmissions lead to direct penalties for hospitals and lower reimbursements for providers in value-based care programs. peer-reviewed study published earlier this year found that RxInform significantly improves both adherence and hospital readmission rates. The study found that patients with congestive heart failure who had been readmitted to the hospital were 50% more likely to fill their prescriptions and 6% less likely to be readmitted again after receiving an RxInform message, which is a key CMS quality metric tied to reimbursement. Across all populations, DrFirst data shows the platform increases absolute adherence rates by up to 10 percentage points across adults of all age groups.Integrated with hundreds of EHRs and hospitals across the U.S., RxInform texts patients on behalf of their provider minutes after a prescription is sent to the pharmacy. Refined over eight years, the platform uses machine learning trained on more than 1.5 billion prescriptions to optimize the timing, content, and type of support each person receives. Unlike appointment reminders or billing notifications, RxInform messages are clinical and focus on adherence, covering medication education, support for specialty medications, price transparency and savings, and reminders for each person’s prescription.Operating within DrFirst's broader ecosystem — the nation's largest integrated network connecting providers, pharmacies, payers, and patients — RxInform draws on longitudinal, real-world prescription data to refine how it supports people at every stage of the treatment journey, from first fill to ongoing adherence.As part of the nation’s largest integrated network connecting providers, pharmacies, payers, and patients, RxInform draws on a depth of real-world data that standalone engagement tools cannot match. Its position within the DrFirst ecosystem means it can refine how it supports people at every stage of the treatment journey, from first fill to ongoing refills.Testing confirmed the gains: engagement with savings, education, and reminder options rose 30%, session times increased 25%, and 98% of users rated the experience positively, up from 93%.“For too long, digital health tools have pushed information at patients instead of engaging them in meaningful dialogue,” said Luis Angel, president of Patient Solutions at DrFirst. “RxInform is fundamentally different. It walks each person through a guided experience that feels personal and responsive, surfacing the right information at every step, from savings programs to reminders to medication education. This unique approach keeps patients engaged longer and drives more follow-through. For providers and health systems, that translates directly into better quality scores and fewer avoidable readmissions.”About DrFirstFor 25 years, healthcare IT pioneer DrFirst has empowered providers and patients to achieve better health through intelligent medication management. The company has won over 25 awards for excellence and innovation, including TIME’s list of the World’s Top HealthTech Companies of 2025, recognizing the company’s medication management solutions and integrated workflows that make every step of the patient journey easier, from first prescription to ongoing adherence. DrFirst solutions help 100 million patients a year and are used by more than 450,000 prescribers, 71,000 pharmacies, 270 EHRs, and over 2,000 hospitals in the U.S. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com.

