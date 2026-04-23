Timely by DrFirst Launches Provider Solution That Achieves 60% PA Completion Rate and 56% Fewer Rx Change Requests

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Simplifies PAs and resolves prescribing issues before they occur, complementing the platform’s patient solution

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Timely by DrFirst launched a provider engagement solution today that removes specialty medication barriers before they reach the pharmacy, resulting in a 60% prior authorization (PA) completion rate and 56% fewer prescription change requests for medications that commonly trigger them. Working directly within the e-prescribing platform, Timely gives providers actionable insights, including patient-specific benefits verification, pharmacy selection for limited distribution drugs, and PA criteria, so prescriptions arrive at the pharmacy ready to be filled.Specialty medications face the highest risk of abandonment, with more than half of new specialty drug prescriptions never reaching the patient. Complex PA requirements, coverage rules, and dispensing restrictions create rework for providers and cost patients time on therapy. The new provider solution extends the Timely platform’s end-to-end reach, strengthening its ability to remove these barriers at both ends of the medication journey: before the pharmacy receives it and before the patient abandons it.The expanded provider solution puts the right information in front of clinicians at the point of prescribing, with real-time intelligence based on the patient and selected medication. When clinicians select specialty medications or prescriptions that commonly trigger change requests, Timely presents them with a short set of targeted questions (typically three), that are most likely to resolve issues that delay fills. These easy-to-answer questions appear right in the prescribing workflow, and clinicians can apply them to the medication order, resulting in:• 60% PA completion rate for specialty medications• 56% fewer change requests for medications prone to them“Most access barriers are predictable, which means most of them are preventable,” said Laizer Kornwasser, CEO of DrFirst. “When providers can resolve access barriers before the prescription leaves the office, it eliminates the back-and-forth that delays patients from starting therapy. That can be the difference between a prescription filled and a prescription abandoned.”For patients, Timely picks up where the provider visit ends. Minutes after a prescription is sent, Timely texts patients on behalf of their provider with personalized information and resources, including financial assistance, educational materials, and access to support programs, helping them follow through on the prescribing decision. That connection achieves an 88% engagement rate and lifts first-fills for pharmaceutical brands by 3-13%.Operating within the DrFirst ecosystem, which provides e-prescribing and other medication management solutions for hundreds of ambulatory electronic health record (EHR) systems and thousands of hospitals in the U.S., Timely engages both providers at the point of prescribing and patients in the minutes that follow. Reaching 50 million patients annually, Timely has been proven to improve adherence in peer-reviewed research published in PLOS Digital Health.About Timely by DrFirstTimely by DrFirst is an end-to-end engagement platform that supports prescribers in their EHR workflow and engages patients with ongoing, personalized medication support from their trusted healthcare provider. Powered by DrFirst, which is used by over 450,000 prescribers, 71,000 pharmacies, 270 EHRs, and over 2,000 hospitals and health systems across the U.S., Timely connects providers, pharmacies, and patients at critical moments throughout the medication journey—from prescribing to adherence. To learn more, visit https://timely-health.com/

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