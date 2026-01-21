DrFirst Names Valerie Mondelli as Chief Commercial Officer

DrFirst Logo

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health technology pioneer DrFirst today announced the appointment of Valerie Mondelli, RPh, as Chief Commercial Officer. Mondelli has driven aggressive revenue growth, led strategic innovation, and built strong teams across healthcare and financial services. She will lead growth strategy and commercial operations, including sales, marketing, public relations, customer success and revenue operations.Mondelli brings extensive experience commercializing solutions for hospitals and health systems, pharmacies, specialty providers, health plans, pharmaceutical companies and e-business. She was recognized as one of the 2023 Top Women in Business Excellence by Drug Store News.“Valerie’s record of excellence across the markets we serve makes her the ideal leader to accelerate our growth strategy,” said Laizer Kornwasser, CEO of DrFirst. “She understands both the clinical workflow and the pharmaceutical side of medication management. Along with her proven ability to build winning teams and deliver extraordinary results, Valerie aligns perfectly with our mission and ambitious goals.”Most recently, Mondelli served as Chief Commercial Officer at Iodine Software, which was acquired by Waystar in 2025. Before that, her strategic leadership as Chief Commercial Officer at RevSpring helped build the organization into a leading patient engagement platform and guided the company through a sale in 2024. Earlier in her career, Valerie spent 14 years at McKesson, where she helped bring eVoucher and ePA to market with CoverMyMeds. She has also held leadership roles at Verisys, FiServ, and Eli Lilly.“I’m thrilled to join DrFirst at such a pivotal time in the company’s evolution,” said Mondelli. “The company’s comprehensive medication management platform creates a truly coordinated care experience, connecting providers, payers, pharmaceutical manufacturers and patients. By bridging the gap between clinical decision-making and medication therapy, it addresses some of the most pressing challenges in healthcare today. I’m inspired by the opportunity to drive transformative solutions that elevate the patient journey and deliver measurable improvements in outcomes.”Mondelli holds an MBA in Marketing from Georgia State University and a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from West Virginia University School of Pharmacy.About DrFirstFor 25 years, healthcare IT pioneer DrFirst has empowered providers and patients to achieve better health through intelligent medication management. The company has won over 25 awards for excellence and innovation, including TIME’s list of the World’s Top HealthTech Companies of 2025, recognizing the company’s medication management solutions and integrated workflows that make every step of the patient journey easier, from first prescription to ongoing adherence. DrFirst solutions help 100 million patients a year and are used by more than 450,000 prescribers, 71,000 pharmacies, 270 EHRs, and over 2,000 hospitals in the U.S. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com

