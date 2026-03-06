GigRadar Completes Third Acquisition, Expanding Its Global Freelance Ecosystem with U.S.-Based Pouncer.ai Asset

Vadym Ovcharenko, Daniel Reiling & Sean Jackson

GigRadar acquires Pouncer.ai’s Profile Optimizer, marking its third acquisition and expanding its AI ecosystem helping freelancers and agencies grow on Upwork.

This acquisition fits directly into our vision of building a complete growth ecosystem for freelancers. By integrating this asset, we’re closing another critical gap in the freelance growth journey.” — Vadym Ovcharenko, CEO of GigRadar

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GigRadar, a U.S.-based AI-powered platform helping agencies and freelancers scale on Upwork, announced its third strategic acquisition, acquiring the Profile Optimizer for Upwork technology from Pouncer.ai, a U.S.-based company headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

The acquisition marks GigRadar’s first U.S.-based acquisition, following two earlier integrations of Ukrainian-founded companies, and reflects the company’s continued expansion toward a globally distributed ecosystem supporting Upwork professionals across multiple markets.

What was acquired

As part of the transaction, GigRadar acquired the Profile Optimizer for Upwork – a standalone product developed by Pouncer.ai that analyzes freelancer profiles and provides actionable recommendations to improve visibility, positioning, and conversion on the Upwork platform.

The product will continue operating as a standalone solution under the GigRadar brand, following a scheduled rebranding and technical integration.

Used by 5,000+ Upwork professionals globally, the Profile Optimizer helps freelancers identify gaps in their profiles and align them with Upwork’s ranking and discovery mechanics.

Strategic context: building a unified freelance growth ecosystem

This acquisition represents the third step in GigRadar’s long-term strategy to build an integrated ecosystem covering the full freelance lifecycle on Upwork.

Earlier in 2025, GigRadar acquired:

Upsky, a Ukrainian AI startup whose technology became the foundation for GigRadar CRM, automating client communication and proposal workflows.

Top Rated Club (TRC), a Ukrainian-founded freelance community recognized by Upwork for its impact during wartime, now forming the basis of GigRadar’s Community & Academy direction.

With the addition of a U.S.-based product to its ecosystem, GigRadar further strengthens its position as a globally oriented platform operating across North America, Europe, and emerging freelance markets.

Together, these acquisitions connect automation, analytics, education, and community into a single growth infrastructure for agencies and freelancers working on Upwork.

Why this matters

The global freelance economy includes over 18 million professionals, with competition on platforms like Upwork increasingly driven by data, speed, and positioning.

By integrating profile optimization technology alongside CRM automation and community-led education, GigRadar addresses one of the most critical bottlenecks in freelance growth: converting visibility into revenue.

GigRadar reports that its users have already generated over $45 million in Upwork contracts, with continued demand for AI-driven tools that improve efficiency, performance, and long-term sustainability.

About Pouncer.ai

Founded in the United States by Daniel Reiling and Sean Jackson, Pouncer.ai is a technology company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, focused on building tools that help freelancers improve performance and outcomes on digital marketplaces.

Pouncer.ai will continue operating independently, while the Profile Optimizer technology transitions into the GigRadar ecosystem.

About GigRadar

GigRadar is an AI-powered growth platform built to help agencies and freelancers succeed on Upwork.

Founded by Ukrainian entrepreneurs and headquartered in the United States, GigRadar combines automation, analytics, communication tools, and community-driven education to help professionals scale faster and smarter.

In 2025–2026, GigRadar completed three strategic acquisitions – Upsky, Top Rated Club, and Pouncer.ai’s Profile Optimizer – uniting technology and people into a single ecosystem for freelance growth.

Website: https://www.gigradar.io

