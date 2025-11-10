GigRadar Expands Ecosystem with Second Acquisition – Ukrainian Top Rated Club Community

GigRadar acquires Ukrainian freelance community Top Rated Club, founded by Bogdan Guriev and Mykyta Yushchyk, to strengthen AI and Upwork growth ecosystem

The acquisition strengthens GigRadar’s AI ecosystem, combining automation, analytics, and community for Upwork professionals.

This acquisition expands GigRadar’s mission beyond technology. TRC represents the resilience and professionalism of Ukrainian freelancers – and we’re proud to bring that spirit to our global community” — Vadym Ovcharenko, CEO of GigRadar

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GigRadar, a U.S.-based AI-powered platform helping agencies and freelancers scale on Upwork, today announced its second acquisition of the year – the Ukrainian freelance community Top Rated Club (TRC), strengthening its mission to unite AI innovation and community development for Upwork professionals worldwide.

TRC, recognized by Upwork in its global feature “Building Community and Earning Income in Wartime,” is one of Eastern Europe’s most active freelancer networks, connecting top digital professionals and agencies across Ukraine and beyond.

The acquisition strengthens GigRadar’s growing ecosystem, combining AI automation, analytics, and community engagement to create a unified freelance growth platform for Upwork professionals worldwide.

Empowering the Upwork ecosystem

Founded in 2022 by Bogdan Guriev and Mykyta Yushchyk, Top Rated Club has grown into a leading Upwork community with over 1000 members, offering mentorship, networking, and educational programs for freelancers and agency owners.

By integrating TRC, GigRadar adds a new Community & Academy vertical to its product suite – helping thousands of Upwork professionals grow faster through shared knowledge and smarter automation.

Strategic alignment with GigRadar’s vision

Earlier this year, GigRadar acquired the Ukrainian AI startup Upsky, whose technology became the foundation for GigRadar CRM – an AI communication tool that automates client responses and improves proposal efficiency on Upwork.

Together, both acquisitions reflect GigRadar’s long-term strategy to integrate AI innovation and community development into a single ecosystem supporting the entire freelance lifecycle – from lead generation and automation to education and career growth

Why this matters

The global freelance economy now includes over 18 million professionals, and demand for AI-driven tools and communities continues to rise. This move positions GigRadar among leading AI tools for Upwork and freelance growth.

GigRadar users have already generated more than $45 million in Upwork contracts, and with TRC joining, the company expects to accelerate user engagement and cross-learning within its platform.

About GigRadar

GigRadar is an AI-powered growth platform that helps agencies and freelancers succeed on Upwork. Founded by Ukrainian entrepreneurs and headquartered in the U.S., the company combines automation, analytics, and community to make scaling on Upwork faster and smarter.

Trusted by over 2,300+ agencies worldwide, GigRadar continues to redefine the future of AI-driven freelance growth.

www.gigradar.io

About Top Rated Club

Top Rated Club (TRC) is a Ukrainian-founded Upwork community that connects freelancers, agencies, and digital professionals. Recognized by Upwork for its contribution during wartime, TRC supports members through education, mentorship, and networking to help them grow sustainable careers in the freelance economy.

Read the Upwork feature “Building Community and Earning Income in Wartime”

