GigRadar Expands AI Capabilities with Acquisition of Ukrainian Startup Upsky

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GigRadar, a U.S.-based AI platform that helps digital agencies and freelancers scale on Upwork, has acquired Upsky, a Lviv-founded startup specializing in automating client communication and proposal workflows.

The strategic move aims to strengthen GigRadar’s product ecosystem and deliver faster, smarter, and more efficient growth tools for the global freelance market – where over 18 million professionals compete for projects every day.

A strategic step toward intelligent growth on Upwork

GigRadar’s acquisition of Upsky is not just a business deal – it’s a milestone in building an integrated AI suite designed to simplify how agencies win and manage contracts on Upwork.

Founded by Mykola Breslavskyi and Volodymyr Khodonovych in 2024, Upsky has built an AI agent that automates client responses, personalizes proposals, and integrates seamlessly with Slack, Telegram, and CRMs.

By reducing manual effort and increasing lead-to-contract conversion, the tool empowers agencies to focus on creativity and strategy rather than repetitive bidding tasks – saving users on average 15hours per week and improving response efficiency by 40%.

“Upsky’s automation aligns perfectly with our product vision,” said Vadym Ovcharenko, CEO of GigRadar. “Together, we’re bringing agencies a smarter way to win on Upwork – less manual work, more results.”

Why this acquisition matters

The acquisition extends GigRadar’s AI ecosystem, which already helps thousands of top-rated agencies across marketing, IT, DevOps, design, and other sectors automate job discovery, analytics, and bidding.

By integrating Upsky’s technology, GigRadar will offer a more complete experience – combining real-time analytics, automation, and communication intelligence in one platform.

GigRadar reports that its users have already generated over $45 million in Upwork contracts, with continued growth in demand for AI-driven tools in the freelance economy.

About GigRadar

GigRadar is an AI-powered growth platform built to help agencies and freelancers succeed on Upwork.

Founded by Ukrainian entrepreneurs and headquartered in the U.S., GigRadar combines automation, analytics, and real-time intelligence to make scaling on Upwork faster and easier.

Trusted by over 2,300+ agencies worldwide, the platform continues to redefine how professionals win and manage freelance contracts.

www.gigradar.io

About Upsky

Founded in 2024 in Lviv, Ukraine, Upsky builds AI tools that simplify client communication, automate workflows, and help agencies secure more contracts with less effort.

The company’s signature AI agent offers instant replies, personalized proposals, and full integration with communication and CRM systems.

www.upsky.ai

