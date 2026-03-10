Excendio Advisors Acquisition Announcement: IT Services

Excendio advises Ocean on Transaction with Lockstep

Excendio Advisors announces that Lockstep Technology Group and Ocean Computer Group have joined forces

This is a highly strategic combination driven by strong cultural alignment and clear market logic.” — Cristian Anastasiu

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excendio Advisors is pleased to announce that Lockstep Technology Group has joined forces with Ocean Computer Group to expand technology solutions across GEM (government, education and medical) markets. Excendio Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to Ocean Computer Group on this transaction.The partnership establishes the premier full-service provider of comprehensive technology solutions and services to optimize the most vital strategies of organizations in GEM markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions.Lockstep Technology Group is the leading provider of comprehensive IT solutions and services focused on optimizing IT; Ocean Computer Group is a well-established IT support and services firm based in New Jersey.“The passion and purpose embodied by the Ocean team strongly align with our mission at Lockstep,” said Anders Nessen, CEO of Lockstep Technology Group. “We are excited to immediately broaden the solutions we provide and deepen the impact we can deliver to customers across GEM markets.”Together, Lockstep and Ocean bring complementary strengths and shared values in delivering secure, scalable, and innovative IT environments. The combined organization expands its solution portfolio across managed services, data and infrastructure, security and compliance, and endpoint technology—allowing customers in highly regulated industries to better support their critical missions.“Technology is rapidly reshaping how organizations operate and serve their communities,” said Louis Tsotakos, CEO of Ocean Computer Group. “By joining forces with Lockstep, we are accelerating our ability to deliver positive outcomes through technology innovation while preserving the values and customer focus that define Ocean.”Excendio Advisors was instrumental throughout this process,” added Lou Tsotakos. “Cristian Anastasiu and his team truly understood our business, our people, and what mattered most to us beyond the transaction itself. Their thoughtful guidance, deep industry knowledge, and disciplined approach helped us find the right partner and navigate the process with confidence from start to finish.”“This is a highly strategic combination driven by strong cultural alignment and clear market logic. Ocean and Lockstep together form a differentiated platform with the scale, capabilities, and leadership needed to compete effectively in their core markets” added Cristian Anastasiu, Excendio’s Managing Partner.Excendio Advisors, https://excendio.com/ , is a middle market M&A advisory firm focused exclusively on IT Services and select Software areas with more than 20 years of successful Mergers & Acquisitions experience. We deliver world-class M&A advisory and have earned an outstanding reputation by leveraging our industry expertise and a network built over more than 30 years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.