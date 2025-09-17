MSP Acquisition Announcement: Excendio Advisors Advised CTS on its Acquisition by CyberlinkASP

Excendio Advisors MSP Acquisition Announcement

Excendio Advisors announced that its client and Managed Services Provider CTS has been acquired by CyberlinkASP

The transaction underscores the continued and robust momentum across the MSP landscape driven by the demand for scalable IT solutions and cybersecurity” — Cristian Anastasiu

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excendio Advisors , www,excendio.com, has announced the acquisition of CTS, a provider of IT solutions and managed services (MSP) by CyberlinkASP , a trusted provider of advanced cloud and managed IT solutions for small and mid-sized businesses. Excendio was CTS financial advisor on this transaction.“We are very pleased with this transaction, as it enables the MSP team to continue their strong customer focus under CyberlinkASP’s ownership while benefiting from an expanded suite of services,” said GS Bhalla, CEO of CTS parent company. “It allows us to support the needs of on-premises customers today and as they transition to hosted and hybrid infrastructure in the future. With CyberlinkASP’s leadership and expertise in IT, I am confident they will uphold and enhance the legacy we have built.”GS Bhalla remarked, “Having been through the M&A process previously, we valued partnering with an advisor with industry focus and in-depth knowledge of the market. We provided Excendio with a strong mandate to find an acquiror in a relatively short time frame. Cristian and his team were able to deliver multiple offers while allowing us to focus on our primary business with minimal interruption.”CyberlinkASP now offers a broader range of services, including remote monitoring and management, endpoint security, network management, email management, and device lifecycle management."This transaction represents a significant step in our journey to provide cutting-edge IT solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients," said Chris Lantrip, CyberlinkASP’s CEO. "With the addition of offices in Billings, Montana, and Springfield, Missouri, we are poised to serve our customers better and expand our reach into new markets."“We’re thrilled to have advised our client on this acquisition” added Cristian Anastasiu, Excendio Advisors Managing Partner. “We congratulate the entire team on a successful transaction and look forward to what’s ahead. The transaction underscores the continued and robust momentum across the MSP landscape driven by the demand for scalable IT solutions and cybersecurity and the evolving needs of SMB and enterprise customers.”For more information about CyberlinkASP and its expanded offerings, visit: https://www.cyberlinkasp.com Excendio Advisors, https://excendio.com/ , is a middle market M&A advisory firm focused exclusively on IT Services and select Software areas, with 20 years of successful Mergers & Acquisitions experience. We deliver world-class M&A advisory and have earned an outstanding reputation by leveraging our industry expertise and a network built over more than 30 years.

