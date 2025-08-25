Excendio Advisors Acquisition Announcement

Excendio Advises Converged Technology Group on acquisition by Focus Technology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excendio Advisors is very pleased to announce that Converged Technology Group of New York, NY, an established IT Services provider, has been acquired by Focus Technology, Boston, MA, a leader in AI-powered IT Infrastructure, Managed Services, Cybersecurity, and Cloud Innovation. Excendio Advisors represented Converged as its exclusive financial advisor.Converged was founded in 2006 by Leo Galletta and Steve Drgon and built a trusted reputation among mid-market and large enterprise clients across the Tri-State region. Today they offer fully outsourced managed services for small and middle market companies, co-managed IT services for the mid-market commercial and enterprise market segments as well as being amongst best in class for the design, implementation and ongoing support of multi-vendor, hybrid cloud solutions for the customers they serve. The Converged team is recognized for their top-tier Network Operations Center, robust security services, and strong industry partnerships.The acquisition brings together two highly complementary organizations known for their commitment to customer success, technical excellence, and long-standing client relationships.“We’re thrilled to welcome the Converged Technology team to Focus,” said Chris Caprio, CEO of Focus Technology. “This acquisition brings together two strong regional companies with shared values and a unified vision to deliver exceptional Managed Services, Advanced Security and Infrastructure Solutions to our customers. It also marks the addition of a Collaboration Practice to our existing suite of solutions.”“Our two companies are better together,” said Leo Galletta, CEO of Converged Technology. “We’re excited to combine our strengths with Focus to deliver broader capabilities and even greater value to our customers.”Leo added: “The firm we selected to represent us in this unbelievable journey was critically important to Steve and myself. I am forever grateful to Cristian Anastasiu and his team at Excendio Advisors, who are world class. I understand that this is a “Deal”, a “Transaction”, etc., but the way Cristian engaged with us, never made it feel that way to me.” “He always put our best interests first. We couldn’t have chosen a better M&A Advisory firm to represent us”, added Steve Drgon.“Congratulations to the teams at Converged and Focus for joining forces and continuing their success of building a best-in-class IT services company” commented Cristian Anastasiu, Excendio Advisors’ Managing Partner. “Advising Leo and Steve was a privilege for us.”Excendio Advisors, www.excendio.com , is a lower middle market M&A advisory firm focused exclusively on IT Services and select Software areas, with 22 years of successful IT Services Mergers & Acquisitions experience. Excendio delivers world-class M&A advisory and have earned an outstanding reputation by leveraging their IT industry expertise and a network built over more than 30 years.

