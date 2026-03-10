Premio Introduces Super-Rugged PCs, Panel PCs, and SBCs Powered by Intel® Atom® x7000 Series at embedded world 2026

Premio rugged edge computing solutions powered by Intel® Atom® x7000 Series. Premio: 35+ years of trusted innovation in edge computing

Power-efficient Intel Atom x7000 processors bring DDR5 memory, high-speed connectivity, and up to 8-core performance to Premio’s rugged edge computing portfolio

With the Intel® x7000 Series delivering efficient multi-core performance, DDR5 memory, and modern I/O across multiple Premio offerings, we enable faster time to market for edge computing deployments.” — Dustin Seetoo, VP of Product Marketing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a global provider of rugged edge and embedded computing solutions, today announced a new lineup of edge computing solutions powered by Intel® Atom® x7000 Series processors at embedded world 2026 in Nuremburg, Germany. The launch includes three new solutions designed to support a wide range of embedded system deployments: the RCO-1000-ASL ultra-compact fanless industrial computer, the SIO-300-ASL stainless steel panel PC, and the CT-DAS01 3.5-inch industrial single-board computer.

Powered by Intel Atom x7000 processors, these platforms deliver up to 8 cores of energy-efficient computing performance at only 9–12W TDP, enabling reliable edge processing in thermally constrained and rugged environments. With support for DDR5 memory, high-speed 2.5GbE networking, cellular-ready expansion, and Intel’s 10-year lifecycle support, the new solutions enable system integrators and OEMs to build connected industrial systems that balance performance, power efficiency, and long-term deployment stability.

The RCO-1000-ASL, SIO-300-ASL, and CT-DAS01 will be on display at embedded world 2026 beginning March 10 and are expected to be available in the second quarter of 2026. For configuration options or ordering information, contact Premio at sales@premioinc.com or visit premioinc.com.



RCO-1000-ASL Series Ultra-Compact Fanless Industrial Computer:

The RCO-1000-ASL Series supports Intel® Atom® x7433RE and x7835RE with up to eight cores and frequencies up to 3.6 GHz. Paired with DDR5 memory support up to 32GB, the solution delivers efficient processing for compact industrial edge workloads. Designed for rugged deployments, the ultra-compact fanless computer supports a wide 9–36V DC power input and operates across an extended temperature range from -40°C to 70°C to ensure reliable performance in demanding environments.

The solution provides rich onboard I/O including dual 2.5GbE LAN, USB, and serial connectivity for integrating sensors, controllers, and edge devices. Premio’s modular EDGEBoost I/O technology further expands connectivity through optional modules that add additional COM ports, USB, digital I/O, or display outputs without redesigning the core architecture. Wireless connectivity is supported through M.2 expansion for Wi-Fi and 5G, while optional Out-of-Band (OOB) remote management allows administrators to monitor and recover devices remotely. CAN bus interfaces and ignition power control also support seamless integration into in-vehicle and mobile edge deployments.

These capabilities make the RCO-1000-ASL Series well suited for compact edge computing applications including industrial automation controllers, intelligent gateways, and distributed industrial IoT environments where rugged reliability and flexible connectivity are required.

RCO-1000-ASL Key Features

- Intel® Atom® x7433RE and x7835RE processors (up to 8 cores, up to 3.6 GHz)

- DDR5 memory support up to 32GB

- Rich onboard I/O including dual 2.5GbE LAN, USB, and serial ports

- Modular EDGEBoost I/O expansion supporting up to four modules

- Wireless connectivity support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G/5G

- CAN bus support with optional ignition power control

- Wide 9–36V DC power input with AT/ATX modes

- Wide operating temperature from -40°C to 70°C

- MIL-STD-810H shock and vibration compliance; UL certified

SIO-300-ASL Series IP66/IP69K Stainless Steel Panel PC:

The SIO-300-ASL Stainless Steel Panel PC supports reliable HMI operation in washdown-intensive production environments such as food processing, beverage manufacturing, and pharmaceutical facilities. Its fanless SUS316 stainless steel construction enables continuous operation while minimizing maintenance in automated production lines. Optical bonding technology enhances display clarity, improves touch accuracy, and reduces glare to ensure clear visibility for operators on the factory floor. Industrial-grade M12 locking connectors for LAN, USB, COM, and power provide secure, vibration-resistant connections for industrial control networks. With DDR5 memory support and flexible M.2 expansion, the system also enables wireless connectivity and scalable integration with modern automation infrastructures.

SIO-300-ASL Key Features

- Available in 15", 15.6", 21.5", and 23.8" display sizes

- Intel® Atom® x7000 Series processors

- Full IP66 and IP69K washdown protection

- Fanless SUS316 stainless steel enclosure for corrosion resistance

- Up to 32GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM memory

- Dual 2.5GbE LAN with industrial M12 connectors

- M.2 expansion for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and optional 4G/5G

- Optical bonding with 7H scratch-resistant touch glass

CT-DAS01 3.5-Inch Industrial SBC:

The CT-DAS01 is a compact 3.5-inch industrial single-board computer designed for embedded automation and connected edge systems. It supports Intel® Atom® x7000RE Series processors (Amston Lake) with up to 32GB DDR5 memory, providing efficient performance for control and gateway applications. The board integrates dual 2.5GbE LAN, triple display support (DP, HDMI, and LVDS/eDP), and multiple M.2 expansion slots for NVMe storage, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, and 4G/5G connectivity, enabling flexible integration for industrial edge deployments.

CT-DAS01 Key Features

- Intel® Atom® x7835RE and x7433RE processors (up to 8 cores, up to 3.6 GHz)

- Up to 32GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM memory (non-ECC)

- Dual Intel® i226-IT 2.5GbE LAN

- Triple independent display support: DP, HDMI, and LVDS or eDP

- M.2 M key (NVMe), E key (Wi-Fi/Bluetooth), and B key (NVMe or 4G/5G) with dual Nano SIM

- Wide 9–36V DC power input with integrated power protection

- Wide operating temperature from -40°C to 85°C

Premio’s Intel® Atom® x7000 Series portfolio now spans rugged industrial computers, stainless steel panel PCs, and embedded SBC solutions, enabling system integrators to deploy consistent low-power edge computing across multiple form factors. Combined with energy-efficient performance, flexible connectivity, and Intel’s 10-year lifecycle support, these solutions help partners build compact, connected edge systems with long-term deployment stability.

About Premio Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 35 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge AI Computers, HMI Rugged Displays, and High Availability Storage Servers. Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the United States and Taiwan. Learn more at premioinc.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

