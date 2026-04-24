Premio Introduces CT-XAR01 Mini-ITX Industrial Motherboard Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2

Designed for OEM system builders and integrators, the CT-XAR01 delivers high-performance computing, flexible expansion, and real-time AI processing at the edge

OEM customers face pressure to deliver scalable, high-performance systems in smaller footprints and faster timelines. We deliver the performance, efficiency and AI acceleration needed.” — Dustin Seetoo, VP of product marketing at Premio.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greater Los Angeles, CALIFORNIA, April 24th, 2026 —Premio Inc., a global provider of a global provider of rugged edge and embedded computing solutions, today announced the release of the CT-XAR01 Mini-ITX Industrial Motherboard.. Designed for automation engineers, OEM system builders and intergrators, the CT-XAR01 leverages Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 processors (Arrow Lake-S) to deliver advanced heterogeneous computing with integrated CPU, GPU, and NPU acceleration. The platform enables real-time data processing and scalable edge AI performance across industrial environments. Learn more at https://premioinc.com.

Built for modern industrial automation and edge AI workloads, the CT-XAR01 combines high compute density with robust connectivity in a compact Mini-ITX form factor (170 mm × 170 mm (6.7 in × 6.7 in). Its hybrid architecture from Intel Core™ Ultra Processors (Series 2) enable intelligent workload distribution across multiple processing engines, improving efficiency for machine vision, robotics, and smart factory applications.

With up to 36 platform TOPS across CPU, GPU, and NPU, the CT-XAR01 enables accelerated AI inference at the edge, reducing latency and improving system responsiveness. The inclusion of PCIe Gen 5 expansion and MCIO high-speed PCIe 4-lanes connectivity provides the bandwidth required for next-generation AI accelerators and modular system scalability.

In addition to performance, the platform is designed for reliability and integration in industrial environments. Support for DDR5 ECC memory, multiple high-speed networking ports, and diverse display outputs ensures seamless deployment across a wide range of automation and control systems.

Key Features:

•Intel® Core™ Ultra 200S Series (Arrow Lake-S) processors

•Intel W880 chipset

•Up to 96GB DDR5 5600 MT/s ECC or non-ECC memory

•1x PCIe Gen 5 x16 slot for high-performance expansion

•MCIO high-speed PCIe 4-lanes for scalability

•Triple 2.5GbE LAN for high-bandwidth industrial networking

•Quad independent displays via 2x DisplayPort, HDMI, and LVDS/eDP

•M.2 M-Key, B-Key, and E-Key for NVMe storage, 5G, and Wi-Fi expansion

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 37 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge AI Computers, HMI Rugged Displays, and High Availability Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, and Malaysia . Learn more by visiting our website at premioinc.com.

CT-XAR01: Mini-ITX Industrial Motherboard Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2

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