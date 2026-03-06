ITSC Group Launches G-TELP University Dashboard for Secure Score Verification and Institutional Evaluation

G-TELP Institutional Dashboard G-TELP Institutional Dashboard- Customizable Institutional Score Requirements

A new platform enabling institutions to securely verify G-TELP scores, review section-level results, and set custom English proficiency requirements.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Testing Services Center (ITSC Group), developer of the Global Test of English Language Proficiency ( G-TELP ), announced the launch of the G-TELP Institutional Dashboard, a secure platform designed to help universities, corporations, and government agencies review and evaluate English language test scores submitted by applicants, employees, or program participants.The dashboard allows institutions to access official G-TELP score reports sent directly by test takers. Authorized users can review detailed section-level results—including reading, grammar, vocabulary, listening, writing, and speaking—while managing applicant information within a centralized institutional system.As organizations increasingly evaluate candidates from diverse international backgrounds, reliable verification of English proficiency has become an essential requirement in academic admissions, workforce development, and government programs. The G-TELP Institutional Dashboard provides institutions with a streamlined and secure system for reviewing test results and determining whether individuals meet their English language proficiency requirements.Key features of the G-TELP Institutional Dashboard include:Official Score Verification: Institutions can securely access verified G-TELP scores submitted by applicants or candidates, ensuring organizations review authentic results directly from the testing provider.Section-Level Score Visibility: Authorized users can review detailed performance across multiple English language skill areas, including reading, grammar, vocabulary, listening, writing, and speaking.Customizable Institutional Score Requirements: Institutions can define their own minimum score requirements for individual sections of the test—for example, setting minimum thresholds for listening, writing, or other components—allowing organizations to evaluate candidates based on their specific operational or academic standards.Applicant and Candidate Information Management: The dashboard enables institutions to review candidate information alongside official test scores, helping admissions teams, HR departments, and program administrators efficiently manage evaluations.Secure Institutional Access: The platform provides a centralized environment for institutions to manage G-TELP score submissions while maintaining data security and controlled access.“The G-TELP Dashboard was developed to support organizations that rely on accurate English proficiency data when evaluating international applicants and candidates,” said Ravi, Technology Specialist at the International Testing Services Center (ITSC). “By providing secure access to verified scores and flexible evaluation tools, the platform helps institutions streamline their review processes while maintaining the reliability expected from standardized language assessments.”The launch of the dashboard reflects ITSC’s ongoing commitment to strengthening reliability and innovation in global English language testing. As part of these efforts, a senior research representative from ITSC will present assessment research at the upcoming TESOL International Convention in Utah, one of the world’s leading conferences for English language education professionals.More information about G-TELP and institutional partnerships can be found at:About ITSCThe International Testing Services Center (ITSC) is the developer of the Global Test of English Language Proficiency (G-TELP), an internationally recognized English language assessment used by universities, corporations, and government organizations worldwide. ITSC focuses on advancing reliable, accessible, and research-driven English language testing through technological innovation, research initiatives, and global partnerships.

