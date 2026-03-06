Useful Tips for Pet Poison Prevention Month from Modern Pest Services

Modern Pest Services Shares Tips for Pet Poison Prevention Month

Modern Pest's Useful Infographic helps pet parents reference prevention tips and poisoning signs

Our mission is to effectively treat pests, but still protect pets. Our pet poison protection infographic is a handy guide to help identify risks and keep your furry friends safe 24/7.” — Alex Vargas, Marketing Director for Modern Pest Services

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As we enter Pet Poisoning Prevention Month Modern Pest Services across New England has developed some easy tips to prevent pet poisonings in and around the home, and quick action tips should you suspect your pet may have ingested something dangerous. Later this month is Pet Poison Prevention Week is March 20-26. Download Modern Pest’s infographic with information here Dangers abound around the home, indoors and out. It’s imperative to lock up items like human medications, cleaning products and disinfectants, and even certain foods, including chocolate, xylitol sweeteners, and grapes and raisins. Outdoors, be sure to lock up lawn and garden treatments, rodent control products, and treated mulch or soil. In garage and storage areas, secure automotive fluids, insecticides and pesticides, or any products stored at ground level.Signs of Possible Poison Exposure include:· Vomiting or diarrhea· Excessive drooling or foaming· Weakness, lethargy, or collapse· Tremors, seizures, or loss of coordination· Pale gums or difficulty breathing· Seek help immediately if symptoms appearWhat To Do If You Suspect Poisoning:· Do not wait· Do not induce vomiting unless instructed· Contact your veterinarian or nearest emergency veterinary hospital immediately· Call an animal poison expert for guidance:· ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center – (888) 426-4435· Pet Poison Helpline – (855) 764-7661Have the following information ready:· Pet’s weight· What may have been ingested· How much· When it occurred· Product packaging or label (if available)Simple Prevention Steps Matter:· Store medications, chemicals, and pest products out of reach or secured· Keep products in original containers with labels intact· Clean spills promptly, especially in garages and basements· Use covered trash containers· Be aware of products used inside and outside your homeA professional pest control service can help reduce poison risk to pets by no longer needing to store pest control items at home. Professional services also use safer chemicals that are safe for humans and pets, which reduces the chemical footprint from your property in wastewater reaching local waterways. Prevention matters for pet safety. Waiting to react often leads to broader treatment and higher exposure risk for our furry friends. Early detection of pests allows for more controlled and limited interventions. Bottom line, a prevention-first approach reduces situations where poisons become the default solution.“Our mission is to be effective with fewer products by placing them strategically where they hit pests but stay out of reach of your pets,” explained Alex Vargas, Marketing Director for Modern Pest Services. “However, we want that safety to continue long after we leave. This infographic on pest poison awareness is a handy guide to help you identify risks and know exactly what to do to keep your furry friends protected 24/7.”###About Modern Pest ServicesModern Pest Services blends the expertise of a large company with the personal touch of a local provider. With nearly 80 years of experience, Modern Pest ensures you receive consistent, high-quality service from local expert technicians. We use the latest, safest, and most environmentally-friendly products, and employ preventative measures for both our residential and commercial clients, like SMART Technology for rodent management.

