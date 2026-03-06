Pet Poisoning Prevention Month Tips from Modern Pest Services

Modern Pest Pet Poison Prevention Month

March is Pet Poisoning Prevention Month, and Modern Pest Services has developed easy tips to prevent pet poisonings and quick action tips in case of emergency

Our mission is to effectively treat pests, but still protect pets. Our pet poison protection infographic is a handy guide to help identify risks and keep your furry friends safe 24/7.” — Alex Vargas, Marketing Director for Modern Pest Services

PROVIDENCE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- March is Pet Poisoning Prevention Month , and Modern Pest Services has developed some easy tips to both prevent pet poisonings in and around the home, and quick action tips should you suspect your pet may have ingested something dangerous. Pet Poison Prevention Week is March 20-26, 2026. An infographic that includes this information is available here Dangers abound around the home, indoors and out. It’s imperative to lock up items like human medications, cleaning products and disinfectants, and even certain foods, including chocolate, xylitol sweeteners, and grapes and raisins. Outdoors, be sure to lock up lawn and garden treatments, rodent control products, and treated mulch or soil. In garage and storage areas, secure automotive fluids, insecticides and pesticides, or any products stored at ground level.Signs of Possible Poison Exposure include:· Vomiting or diarrhea· Excessive drooling or foaming· Weakness, lethargy, or collapse· Tremors, seizures, or loss of coordination· Pale gums or difficulty breathing· Seek help immediately if symptoms appearWhat To Do If You Suspect Poisoning:· Do not wait· Do not induce vomiting unless instructed· Contact your veterinarian or nearest emergency veterinary hospital immediately· Call an animal poison expert for guidance:· ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center – (888) 426-4435· Pet Poison Helpline – (855) 764-7661· Have the following information ready:· Pet’s weight· What may have been ingested· How much· When it occurred· Product packaging or label (if available)Simple Prevention Steps Matter:· Store medications, chemicals, and pest products out of reach or secured· Keep products in original containers with labels intact· Clean spills promptly, especially in garages and basements· Use covered trash containers· Be aware of products used inside and outside your homeA professional pest control service can help reduce poison risk to pets by no longer needing to store pest control items at home. Professional services also use safer chemicals that are safe for humans and pets, which reduces the chemical footprint from your property in wastewater reaching local waterways. Prevention matters for pet safety. Waiting to react often leads to broader treatment and higher exposure risk for our furry friends. Early detection of pests allows for more controlled and limited interventions. Bottom line, a prevention-first approach reduces situations where poisons become the default solution.###About Modern Pest ServicesModern Pest Services blends the expertise of a large company with the personal touch of a local provider. With nearly 80 years of experience, Modern Pest ensures you receive consistent, high-quality service from local expert technicians. We use the latest, safest, and most environmentally-friendly products, and employ preventative measures for both our residential and commercial clients, like SMART Technology for rodent management.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.