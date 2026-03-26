New England’s Modern Pest Services Raising Awareness, Offering Tips to Avoid Lone Star Ticks, Which Cause Meat Allergy

Tick in Tweezers Tick spoon for removing ticks

Tips to Avoid Lone Star Ticks Carrying Alpha Gal Syndrome, an allergy to consuming most animal meat. Modern Pest Distributing Tick Spoons at Local Home Shows.

The most effective defense is a layered approach— trimmed grass, clearing brush, and performing tick checks on people and pets. Professional treatment is the final and most critical layer.” — Dan Smith, SMART/Field Specialist

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Spring approaches, New England’s Modern Pest Services is helping raise awareness about a new health threat from Lone Star Ticks, now found throughout much of New England, specifically in the southern regions, and recently found to be the culprit behind the growth of Alpha Gal Syndrome , a growing allergy to consuming the meat of cows, pigs, and lambs. It was deemed the cause of death for a New Jersey man in November 2025, who was unaware of his allergy following supposed bites earlier this summer. The allergy can progress into anaphylaxis if meat is not avoided.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were more than 110,000 suspected cases identified between 2010 and 2022. But the CDC said the number of cases is likely higher, with as many as 450,000 people affected, as many people are unaware of the allergy, and it requires a diagnostic test.In a report released in July 2023, the CDC said 42% of surveyed health care providers had never heard of the disease. The American Gastroenterological Association advises people with unexplained diarrhea, nausea, and abdominal pain to be tested for Alpha-Gal Syndrome. In the U.S., alpha-gal syndrome is primarily associated with Lone Star ticks, according to the CDC. Most reported cases occur in the South, East, and Central states, where Lone Star ticks are common.Modern Pest Services can help consumers understand how to help protect their family at home or away from this dangerous pest. These can be used as an on-screen graphic:Perform regular tick checks on yourself, family members, and pets after being outdoorsWear long clothes in wooded areasUse EPA-approved repellentsIf you're near wooded areas or just want peace of mind in your own yard, consider preventative treatments from a certified pest control company“The most effective defense against ticks is a layered approach—keeping grass trimmed, clearing brush where ticks thrive, and performing regular tick checks on people and pets. Professional treatment is the final and most critical layer. By treating the perimeter and breeding areas of your yard, we can greatly reduce tick populations and help keep your outdoor space safe for your family, pets, and friends.” Dan Smith, SMART/Field Specialist.Modern Pest will be attending the New England Home Show at Twin River Casino Hotel, March 27-29, 2026 and the Rhode Island Home Show in Lincoln, RI, April 10-13, 2026 in and will be available to answer any questions in person about tick prevention on residential or commercial properties. They will be handing out free “tick spoons” which are handy to keep on hikes or at home to easily remove ticks that may travel home on family members or pets.About Modern Pest ServicesModern Pest Services provides advanced pest management solutions that go beyond quick fixes. Our approach combines proactive prevention with eco-conscious practices, ensuring long-term protection for your property. We utilize the latest technology, safest methods, and environmentally responsible products to safeguard your home or business. Every solution is customized to your needs, delivering peace of mind and a pest-free environment you can trust. Find out more here.###

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