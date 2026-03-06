$15M Awarded to Workforce Development Projects

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that more than $15 million has been awarded to 13 workforce development projects across nine regions through Empire State Development's Office of Strategic Workforce Development. These grants will support the training of more than 5,700 New Yorkers through collaboration between training providers and more than 40 employer partners in high demand fields such as construction and advanced manufacturing. Through nine rounds of funding, more than $83 million has been awarded to 91 projects through the Office to support training for over 20,000 New Yorkers.

“Reshaping New York's approach to workforce training has been a pillar of my economic development strategy — and we're seeing the results,” Governor Hochul said. “By working with employers in target industries, more New Yorkers are learning the skills needed for high-demand jobs, while receiving the support they need to promote greater success. These projects represent an investment in New Yorkers and the future of our state's economy.”

Governor Hochul first established the Office of Strategic Workforce Development at ESD in April 2022 to support industry-driven workforce programs to ensure that more New Yorkers have the skills for in-demand jobs that pay a living wage in the state's high-growth industries. Pay for Performance (P4P) Operating Grants offer flexible funding to help providers cover programmatic expenses like curriculum development and wraparound services to prepare New Yorkers with in-demand skills and industry-recognized credentials. Workforce Development (WFD) Capital Grants support the capital needs of workforce training providers that seek to enhance or expand their offerings. These programs allow training providers to expand the capacity of successful programs with high placement rates and effective wraparound services.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Developing and building our skilled workforce to meet the demands of high-growth industries has been a priority of Governor Hochul's administration. Through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development, we continue to invest in projects and programs that will further grow the statewide capacity to train more New Yorkers in the jobs of tomorrow.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “The funds awarded today are a win for workers and employers. High-demand industries require cutting edge skills, and these grant programs will help bring innovative training programs to more New Yorkers. I applaud Governor Hochul for her continued investment into the state’s future, and the Department stands ready to address critical workforce needs in today and tomorrow’s fast-growing sectors.”

Round 9 awardees:

University at Buffalo Business Entrepreneur Partnerships – Mid-Hudson, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier, Western New York – $3.7 Million P4P Operating Grant: The University at Buffalo will work with a consortium of five BOCES districts to establish a new, interconnected network of Career Centers at each campus and better connect with industry partners to increase direct job placements. The project will strengthen BOCES’ existing organizational and educational infrastructure while modernizing career services and employer coordination. Additionally, new performance tracking will help to increase the number of trainees directly entering the workforce by providing personal case management and career services to participants. New data collection methods will create a standardized system to track post-graduation wage and employment outcomes. The project will also result in a data-driven Career Center Blueprint and replication toolkit with potential for scaling the program to BOCES statewide.

State Senator April Baskin said, “Investments in workforce development are an investment in New York State's future. This funding will help connect more New Yorkers with the training, credentials, and support they need to step into good-paying, in-demand careers so they can provide for themselves and their families. The partnership between the University at Buffalo and BOCES will help expand career pathways and ensure more students can move from training into the workforce after graduation.”

Senator Christopher Ryan said, “Investing in workforce development means investing in the long-term strength of our communities and our economy. As Central New York prepares for the Micron facility to open, this funding will help ensure that people throughout the region have the training, tools, and support they need to step into careers in construction and advanced manufacturing. I thank Governor Hochul for helping Central New York develop and maintain a skilled workforce and strengthening the pathway from education to good-paying careers.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “As our region continues to attract advanced manufacturing and fast-growing industries, we must ensure that our workforce in Central New York is growing alongside it. The funding awarded to Local 195’s Liverpool training facilities and Onondaga Community College will increase enrollment capacity in related workforce development programs, offering credentials that directly open doors to new careers. Today’s investments bring us closer to our goal of expanding workforce opportunities while enhancing our region’s economic competitiveness. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment towards aligning workforce development efforts with twenty-first century labor needs.”

